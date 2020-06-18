Melody Show - 18 juin 2020 à 19:30
Présentée par Bernard Castans
Melody Show
jeudi 18 juin à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
jeudi 16 avril
19h30
Melody Show
Melting Pot
Diffusion
jeudi 20 février
19h30
Melody Show
Melting Pot
Diffusion
jeudi 16 janvier
19h30
Melody Show
Les artistes absents de Woodstock
