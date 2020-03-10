Musiques anglaises : Georg Friedrich Haendel & Ralph Vaughan Williams

Liste des musiques diffusées pendant l'émission :
Georg Friedrich HAENDEL
Sosarme Acte 1 - Sinfonia
The Saint Cecilia Orchestra, dir. Anthony Lewis
Universal Music Australia (2019)
Georg Friedrich HAENDEL
Cantata « Splenda l’alba in oriente », HWV 166 – Aria : Splenda l’alba in oriente.
Helen Watts, contralto; English Chamber Orchestra, dir. Raymond Leppard.
Universal Music Australia (2019)
Georg Friedrich HAENDEL
Cantata « Carco sempre di gloria », HWV 87 – Aria : Sei cara, sei bella.
Helen Watts, contralto; English Chamber Orchestra, dir. Raymond Leppard.
Universal Music Australia (2019)
Georg Friedrich HAENDEL
Cantata “Look down harmonious Saint “, HWV 124 – Aria : Sweet accents all your numbers grace.
Robert Tear, tenor ; Academy of St Martin in the Fields, dir. Neville Marriner ;
Universal Music Australia (2019)
Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Symphonie N° 5 en ré majeur – Prélude (moderato)
Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Glemmow, pianos
Albion Records (2016)
Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
The running Set
Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Glemmow, pianos
Albion Records (2016)
Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Glemmow, pianos
Albion Records (2016)
Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Six studies in English Folk Songs – 5 Andante tranquillo (The Lady and the Dragoon) ; 6 Allegro vivace ( As I Walked Over London Bridge)
Martin Outram, alto ; Julian Rolton, piano
Viola Fantasia
Albion Records (2019)
Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Fantasia on Greensleeves
Martin Outram, alto ; Julian Rolton, piano
Viola Fantasia
Albion Records (2019)
Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Four Last Songs – 2 Tired
BBC Symphony Orchestra, dir. Emma McGrath ; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano
Discoveries
BBC / Albion Records (2016)
Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Stricken Meninsula – An Italian Rhapsody for Orchestra. (reconstruite à partir du film de Philip Lane)
BBC Symphony Orchestra, dir Emma McGrath
Discoveries
BBC / Albion Records (2016)