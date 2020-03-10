Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueL'Échappée belle en musiqueMusiques anglaises : Georg Friedrich Haendel & Ralph Vaughan Williams

Musiques anglaises : Georg Friedrich Haendel & Ralph Vaughan Williams

Présentée par ,

L'Échappée belle en musique

mardi 10 mars à 14h00

Durée émission : 55 min

Musiques anglaises : Georg Friedrich Haendel & Ralph Vaughan Williams

Henri Vigne et Melchior Gormand se plongent dans les œuvres de deux grands noms de la musique anglaise : Haendel et Vaughan Williams, avec quelques nouveautés du disque classique.

Liste des musiques diffusées pendant l'émission :

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL
Sosarme Acte 1 - Sinfonia
The Saint Cecilia Orchestra, dir. Anthony Lewis
Universal Music Australia (2019)

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL
Cantata « Splenda l’alba in oriente », HWV 166 – Aria : Splenda l’alba in oriente.
Helen Watts, contralto; English Chamber Orchestra, dir. Raymond Leppard.
Universal Music Australia (2019)

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL
Cantata « Carco sempre di gloria », HWV 87 – Aria : Sei cara, sei bella.
Helen Watts, contralto; English Chamber Orchestra, dir. Raymond Leppard.
Universal Music Australia (2019)

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL
Cantata “Look down harmonious Saint “, HWV 124 – Aria : Sweet accents all your numbers grace.
Robert Tear, tenor ; Academy of St Martin in the Fields, dir. Neville Marriner ;
Universal Music Australia (2019)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Symphonie N° 5 en ré majeur – Prélude (moderato)
Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Glemmow, pianos
Albion Records (2016)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
The running Set
Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Glemmow, pianos
Albion Records (2016)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Glemmow, pianos
Albion Records (2016)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Six studies in English Folk Songs – 5 Andante tranquillo (The Lady and the Dragoon) ; 6 Allegro vivace ( As I Walked Over London Bridge)
Martin Outram, alto ; Julian Rolton, piano
Viola Fantasia
Albion Records (2019)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Fantasia on Greensleeves
Martin Outram, alto ; Julian Rolton, piano
Viola Fantasia
Albion Records (2019)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Four Last Songs – 2 Tired
BBC Symphony Orchestra, dir. Emma McGrath ; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano
Discoveries
BBC / Albion Records (2016)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS
Stricken Meninsula – An Italian Rhapsody for Orchestra. (reconstruite à partir du film de Philip Lane)
BBC Symphony Orchestra, dir Emma McGrath
Discoveries
BBC / Albion Records (2016)

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 14h et 23h

Tous les jours sur RCF entre 14h et 15h, c'est toute une équipe de mélomanes passionnés qui vous proposent des œuvres connues ou à découvrir, grâce à des nouveautés et des versions de référence. Dans cette émission également, des interviews, des annonces de concerts et tout ce qui fait l’actualité de la musique classique. Une émission présentée par Melchior Gormand. Indicatif de l'émission :  Henry Purcell (1659-1695), Suite orchestrale "Fairy Queen", Second Acte : Prélude - "Le Concert des Nations" - Dir: Jordi Savall (Auvidis/Fontalis 1997)

Les présentateurs

Henri Vigne

Melchior Gormand

Melchior Gormand est un jeune passionné par la radio. Tous les jours entre 12h30 et 15h, il accompagne vos débuts d'après-midi RCF avec "Ça fait du bien" et "L'Échappée belle en musique" !