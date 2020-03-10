Musiques anglaises : Georg Friedrich Haendel & Ralph Vaughan Williams

Liste des musiques diffusées pendant l'émission :

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL

Sosarme Acte 1 - Sinfonia

The Saint Cecilia Orchestra, dir. Anthony Lewis

Universal Music Australia (2019)

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL

Cantata « Splenda l’alba in oriente », HWV 166 – Aria : Splenda l’alba in oriente.

Helen Watts, contralto; English Chamber Orchestra, dir. Raymond Leppard.

Universal Music Australia (2019)

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL

Cantata « Carco sempre di gloria », HWV 87 – Aria : Sei cara, sei bella.

Helen Watts, contralto; English Chamber Orchestra, dir. Raymond Leppard.

Universal Music Australia (2019)

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL

Cantata “Look down harmonious Saint “, HWV 124 – Aria : Sweet accents all your numbers grace.

Robert Tear, tenor ; Academy of St Martin in the Fields, dir. Neville Marriner ;

Universal Music Australia (2019)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS

Symphonie N° 5 en ré majeur – Prélude (moderato)

Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Glemmow, pianos

Albion Records (2016)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS

The running Set

Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Glemmow, pianos

Albion Records (2016)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS

Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Glemmow, pianos

Albion Records (2016)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS

Six studies in English Folk Songs – 5 Andante tranquillo (The Lady and the Dragoon) ; 6 Allegro vivace ( As I Walked Over London Bridge)

Martin Outram, alto ; Julian Rolton, piano

Viola Fantasia

Albion Records (2019)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS

Fantasia on Greensleeves

Martin Outram, alto ; Julian Rolton, piano

Viola Fantasia

Albion Records (2019)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS

Four Last Songs – 2 Tired

BBC Symphony Orchestra, dir. Emma McGrath ; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano

Discoveries

BBC / Albion Records (2016)

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS

Stricken Meninsula – An Italian Rhapsody for Orchestra. (reconstruite à partir du film de Philip Lane)

BBC Symphony Orchestra, dir Emma McGrath

Discoveries

BBC / Albion Records (2016)