N° 1207 - Le gospel du label Peacock

O'NEAL TWINS

Make Your Love Known, My Brother (2'19)

(LP) "O'Neal Twins", Shelter SR 2125 (US, 1974)

THE DIXIE HUMMINGBIRDS

Jesus Children (5'51)

(CD) "Then Sings My Soul...-Gospel Sampler", Mobile Fidelity Sound MFCD GS-1 (US, 1982)

THE FIVE BLIND BOYS OF MISSISSIPPI

Tide Of Life (2'43)

(CD) "Then Sings My Soul...-Gospel Sampler", Mobile Fidelity Sound MFCD GS-1 (US, 1982)

THE SENSATIONAL NIGHTINGALES

How Great Thou Art (4'34)

(CD) "Then Sings My Soul...-Gospel Sampler", Mobile Fidelity Sound MFCD GS-1 (US, 1982)

REV. JULIUS "JUNE" CHEEKS

Sweeter Than Honey (3'07)

(CD) "Then Sings My Soul...-Gospel Sampler", Mobile Fidelity Sound MFCD GS-1 (US, 1982)

