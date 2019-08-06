Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1207 - Le gospel du label Peacock

N° 1207 - Le gospel du label Peacock

Oh Happy Day

mardi 6 août à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

O'NEAL TWINS
Make Your Love Known, My Brother  (2'19)
(LP) "O'Neal Twins", Shelter SR 2125 (US, 1974)

THE DIXIE HUMMINGBIRDS
Jesus Children (5'51)
(CD) "Then Sings My Soul...-Gospel Sampler", Mobile Fidelity Sound MFCD GS-1 (US, 1982)

THE FIVE BLIND BOYS OF MISSISSIPPI
Tide Of Life (2'43)
(CD) "Then Sings My Soul...-Gospel Sampler", Mobile Fidelity Sound MFCD GS-1 (US, 1982)

THE SENSATIONAL NIGHTINGALES
How Great Thou Art (4'34)
(CD) "Then Sings My Soul...-Gospel Sampler", Mobile Fidelity Sound MFCD GS-1 (US, 1982)

REV. JULIUS "JUNE" CHEEKS
Sweeter Than Honey (3'07)
(CD) "Then Sings My Soul...-Gospel Sampler", Mobile Fidelity Sound MFCD GS-1 (US, 1982)
 

Tous les mardis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 