N° 1213 – Le Gospel du label Jewel.

CALVARY CRUSADERS

Yes I Know (He'll Be With Me)

(LP) "Calvary Crusaders", Savoy 14376 (US, 1975).

WILLIE MORGANFIELD

You Better Get Right

(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).

THE SOUL STIRRERS

I'm Traveling On

(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).

BILL MOSS AND THE CELESTIALS

Turn It Over To Jesus

(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).

TED TAYLOR

Strange Things Happening

(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).

ROSCOE ROBINSON

I'm A Soldier For The Lord

(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).