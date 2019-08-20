Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1213 – Le Gospel du label Jewel.

N° 1213 – Le Gospel du label Jewel.

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

mardi 20 août à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

CALVARY CRUSADERS
Yes I Know (He'll Be With Me)
(LP) "Calvary Crusaders", Savoy 14376 (US, 1975).

WILLIE MORGANFIELD
You Better Get Right
(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).

THE SOUL STIRRERS
I'm Traveling On
(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).

BILL MOSS AND THE CELESTIALS
Turn It Over To Jesus
(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).

TED TAYLOR
Strange Things Happening
(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).

ROSCOE ROBINSON
I'm A Soldier For The Lord
(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).

 

L'émission

Tous les mardis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 