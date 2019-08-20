N° 1213 – Le Gospel du label Jewel.

CALVARY CRUSADERS
Yes I Know (He'll Be With Me)
(LP) "Calvary Crusaders", Savoy 14376 (US, 1975).
WILLIE MORGANFIELD
You Better Get Right
(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).
THE SOUL STIRRERS
I'm Traveling On
(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).
BILL MOSS AND THE CELESTIALS
Turn It Over To Jesus
(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).
TED TAYLOR
Strange Things Happening
(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).
ROSCOE ROBINSON
I'm A Soldier For The Lord
(CD) Jewel Records Gospel Story, Fuel 302 061 961 2 (US, 2013).