N° 1245 – Le Gospel du label Chess

THE WILLIAMS BROTHERS

Heaven Must Be A Beautiful Place (2'45)

(LP) The Williams Brothers-Reaching Out, Nashboro 7223 (US, 1980).

THE BELLS OF JOY

Anyway You Bless Me Lord (2'45)

(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).

THE MEDITATIONS SINGERS

Don't You Want To Go (5'01)

(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).

ELDER BECK

I'm Gonna Tell God (3'02)

(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).

MARTHA BASS

You've Got The Jordan River To Cross (3'51)

(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).

THE SOUL STIRRERS

Oh What A meeting (2'38)

(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).

