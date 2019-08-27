Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1245 – Le Gospel du label Chess

N° 1245 – Le Gospel du label Chess

Oh Happy Day

mardi 27 août à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

THE WILLIAMS BROTHERS
Heaven Must Be A Beautiful Place (2'45)
(LP) The Williams Brothers-Reaching Out, Nashboro 7223 (US, 1980).

THE BELLS OF JOY
Anyway You Bless Me Lord  (2'45)
(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).

THE MEDITATIONS SINGERS
Don't You Want To Go (5'01)
(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).

ELDER BECK
I'm Gonna Tell God (3'02)
(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).

MARTHA BASS
You've Got The Jordan River To Cross (3'51)
(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).  

THE SOUL STIRRERS
Oh What A meeting (2'38)
(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).
 

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 