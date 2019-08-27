N° 1245 – Le Gospel du label Chess

THE WILLIAMS BROTHERS
Heaven Must Be A Beautiful Place (2'45)
(LP) The Williams Brothers-Reaching Out, Nashboro 7223 (US, 1980).
THE BELLS OF JOY
Anyway You Bless Me Lord (2'45)
(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).
THE MEDITATIONS SINGERS
Don't You Want To Go (5'01)
(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).
ELDER BECK
I'm Gonna Tell God (3'02)
(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).
MARTHA BASS
You've Got The Jordan River To Cross (3'51)
(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).
THE SOUL STIRRERS
Oh What A meeting (2'38)
(CD) "None But The Righteous-Chess Gospel Greats", MCA MCD09336 (Eu, 1992).