N° 1280 – Doctor Jesus, le guérisseur

Le Gospel chante les mains qui guérissent, et autres thérapies spirituelles !

THE DIXONS

If Jesus Says Ya (3'08)

(LP) The Dixons-When I Cross The River, Malaco 4371 (US, 1981).

ELLA FITZGERALD/PORGY AND BESS

Oh, Dr. Jesus (2'18)

(2-LP) "Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong-Porgy and Bess", Verve 2622 008 (F, 1968).

BARBARA BEST SINGERS

I've Found A New Doctor (3'39)

(CD) "Barbara Best Singers-Swing Low", Ebony EGCD 2005 (Suisse, 1994).

THE SPACE SPIRITUAL SINGERS

Let Jesus Fix It (2'58)

(CD) "Bandera-Blues and Gospel...", Ace CDCHD 808 (UK, 2001).

REV. PAUL S. MORTON SR.

Healing Hands

(LP) "Rev. Paul Morton-God's Got Those Healing Hands", Gospel Capital Records GCR 4035 (US, 1990).

SHIRLEY CAESAR

Healed (4'26)

(CD) Shirley Caesar-He's Working It Out For You, Word 7019177603 (US, 1991).