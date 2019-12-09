N° 1280 – Doctor Jesus, le guérisseur

Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1280 – Doctor Jesus, le guérisseur

lundi 9 décembre à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Doctor Jesus, le guérisseur. Les Évangiles racontent comment Jésus a ce pouvoir de guérir, les corps comme les âmes.

Le Gospel chante les mains qui guérissent, et autres thérapies spirituelles !

THE DIXONS
If Jesus Says Ya (3'08)                        
(LP) The Dixons-When I Cross The River, Malaco 4371 (US, 1981).

ELLA FITZGERALD/PORGY AND BESS
Oh, Dr. Jesus (2'18)                        
(2-LP) "Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong-Porgy and Bess", Verve 2622 008 (F, 1968).

BARBARA BEST SINGERS
I've Found A New Doctor (3'39)                    
(CD) "Barbara Best Singers-Swing Low", Ebony EGCD 2005 (Suisse, 1994).

THE SPACE SPIRITUAL SINGERS
Let Jesus Fix It (2'58)                        
(CD) "Bandera-Blues and Gospel...", Ace CDCHD 808 (UK, 2001).

REV. PAUL S. MORTON SR.
Healing Hands                             
(LP) "Rev. Paul Morton-God's Got Those Healing Hands", Gospel Capital Records GCR 4035 (US, 1990).

SHIRLEY CAESAR
Healed (4'26)                            
(CD) Shirley Caesar-He's Working It Out For You, Word 7019177603 (US, 1991).

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 