N° 1294 – The battle of Jericho : Des puissances à défier, des citadelles à conquérir.

lundi 17 février à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

THE VOICES SUPREME
Everytime I Get The Chance  (2'26)    
(LP) "The Voices Supreme-God's Promise", Glori JC 1031 (US, 1976).

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE
Jericho (Mercury)
(LP) "Sister Rosetta Tharpe-Complete Vol.5", Frémeaux & Associés FA 1305 (F, 2008).

MAVIS STAPLES/LUCKY PETERSON
Go Down Moses    (5'39)
(CD) "Mavis Staples/Lucky Peterson-Spiritual & Gospel", Verve 533 562-2 (F, 1996).

MADAME IRA MAE LITTLEJOHN
Go, Devil, Go (2'15)
(CD) "Get On Board Little Children-The Modern Gospel Recordings", Ace CDCHD 537 (UK, 1995).

SWANEE RIVER QUARTET
On The Battlefield For The Lord (2'57)
(CD) "Get On Board Little Children-The Modern Gospel Recordings", Ace CDCHD 537 (UK, 1995).

REV. DAN SMITH
Babylon Is Falling Down (3'39)
(CD) "Leadbelly/Gary Davis/Dan Smith-Good Morning Blues", Biograph BCD 113 (US, 1990).

 

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 