N° 1294 – The battle of Jericho : Des puissances à défier, des citadelles à conquérir.

THE VOICES SUPREME

Everytime I Get The Chance (2'26)

(LP) "The Voices Supreme-God's Promise", Glori JC 1031 (US, 1976).

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE

Jericho (Mercury)

(LP) "Sister Rosetta Tharpe-Complete Vol.5", Frémeaux & Associés FA 1305 (F, 2008).

MAVIS STAPLES/LUCKY PETERSON

Go Down Moses (5'39)

(CD) "Mavis Staples/Lucky Peterson-Spiritual & Gospel", Verve 533 562-2 (F, 1996).

MADAME IRA MAE LITTLEJOHN

Go, Devil, Go (2'15)

(CD) "Get On Board Little Children-The Modern Gospel Recordings", Ace CDCHD 537 (UK, 1995).

SWANEE RIVER QUARTET

On The Battlefield For The Lord (2'57)

(CD) "Get On Board Little Children-The Modern Gospel Recordings", Ace CDCHD 537 (UK, 1995).

REV. DAN SMITH

Babylon Is Falling Down (3'39)

(CD) "Leadbelly/Gary Davis/Dan Smith-Good Morning Blues", Biograph BCD 113 (US, 1990).