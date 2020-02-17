N° 1294 – The battle of Jericho : Des puissances à défier, des citadelles à conquérir.

THE VOICES SUPREME
Everytime I Get The Chance (2'26)
(LP) "The Voices Supreme-God's Promise", Glori JC 1031 (US, 1976).
SISTER ROSETTA THARPE
Jericho (Mercury)
(LP) "Sister Rosetta Tharpe-Complete Vol.5", Frémeaux & Associés FA 1305 (F, 2008).
MAVIS STAPLES/LUCKY PETERSON
Go Down Moses (5'39)
(CD) "Mavis Staples/Lucky Peterson-Spiritual & Gospel", Verve 533 562-2 (F, 1996).
MADAME IRA MAE LITTLEJOHN
Go, Devil, Go (2'15)
(CD) "Get On Board Little Children-The Modern Gospel Recordings", Ace CDCHD 537 (UK, 1995).
SWANEE RIVER QUARTET
On The Battlefield For The Lord (2'57)
(CD) "Get On Board Little Children-The Modern Gospel Recordings", Ace CDCHD 537 (UK, 1995).
REV. DAN SMITH
Babylon Is Falling Down (3'39)
(CD) "Leadbelly/Gary Davis/Dan Smith-Good Morning Blues", Biograph BCD 113 (US, 1990).