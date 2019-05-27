N° 1295 – Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 9) : influences antillaise, réunionnaise et africaine.

Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1295 – Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 9) : influences antillaise, réunionnaise et africaine.

CHORALE "JOIE DE CHANTER"
Get On Board (2'10)
(LP) Sans label/édition privée 1954 Chorale "Joie de Chanter" (1975).

YELA (Réunion)
Go Down Moses (3'19)
(CD) "Yela-Swing Low Sangolo", Frémeaux & Associés FA 423 (F, 1997).

PALATA SINGERS (Congo)
Shadrack (2'27)
(CD) "Palata Singers-Gospel Live", Déclic 317-2 (F, 1994).

MARCEL BOUNGOU (Congo)
Kingdom Is Coming (4'54)
(CD) "Marcel Boungou-Kingdom Is Coming", Séphora MACD 166 (F).

CHORALE VOIX NOUVELLE (Martinique)
Swing Down Chariot  (1'58)
(CD) Chorale Voix Nouvelle-In The Upper Room, Association Musicale Intercaraïbes AMIC 03 (F).

LES CHERUBINS (Afrique)
Merci Seigneur pour tous tes bienfaits (titre africain non connu) (6'06)
(CD) "Les Chérubins-Vol.8 Ragalona 2ème concert gospel partie africaine", édition privée/dist. Séphora.
 

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 