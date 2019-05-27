N° 1295 – Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 9) : influences antillaise, réunionnaise et africaine.

CHORALE "JOIE DE CHANTER"
Get On Board (2'10)
(LP) Sans label/édition privée 1954 Chorale "Joie de Chanter" (1975).
YELA (Réunion)
Go Down Moses (3'19)
(CD) "Yela-Swing Low Sangolo", Frémeaux & Associés FA 423 (F, 1997).
PALATA SINGERS (Congo)
Shadrack (2'27)
(CD) "Palata Singers-Gospel Live", Déclic 317-2 (F, 1994).
MARCEL BOUNGOU (Congo)
Kingdom Is Coming (4'54)
(CD) "Marcel Boungou-Kingdom Is Coming", Séphora MACD 166 (F).
CHORALE VOIX NOUVELLE (Martinique)
Swing Down Chariot (1'58)
(CD) Chorale Voix Nouvelle-In The Upper Room, Association Musicale Intercaraïbes AMIC 03 (F).
LES CHERUBINS (Afrique)
Merci Seigneur pour tous tes bienfaits (titre africain non connu) (6'06)
(CD) "Les Chérubins-Vol.8 Ragalona 2ème concert gospel partie africaine", édition privée/dist. Séphora.