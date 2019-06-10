N° 1297 – Jazz et Spiritualité (16): la musique religieuse de Mary Lou Williams

THE SPIRITS OF RHYTHM

Shouting In The Amen Corner

(LP) The Spirits Of Rhythm 1933-34, JSP 1088 (UK, 1980s).

MARY LOU WILLIAMS

Praise The Lord (5'47)

(LP) "Mary Lou Williams-Black Christ of the Andes", MPS 15020 (F, 1963/64).

MARY LOU WILLIAMS

Kyrie Eleison (Lord, Have Mercy)/Gloria (1'43/1'53)

(CD) "Mary Lou Williams-Mary Lou's Mass", Smithsonian Folkways SFW CD 40815 (US, 2005).

MARY LOU WILLIAMS

Credo (2'19)

(CD) "Mary Lou Williams-Mary Lou's Mass", Smithsonian Folkways SFW CD 40815 (US, 2005).

MARY LOU WILLIAMS

Praise The Lord (Come Holy Spirit)(3'55)

(CD) "Mary Lou Williams-Mary Lou's Mass", Smithsonian Folkways SFW CD 40815 (US, 2005).

