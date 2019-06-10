Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1297 – Jazz et Spiritualité (16): la musique religieuse de Mary Lou Williams

N° 1297 – Jazz et Spiritualité (16): la musique religieuse de Mary Lou Williams

Présentée par

vendredi 14 juin à 20h00

Durée émission : 25 min

THE SPIRITS OF RHYTHM
Shouting In The Amen Corner
(LP) The Spirits Of Rhythm 1933-34, JSP 1088 (UK, 1980s).

MARY LOU WILLIAMS
Praise The Lord (5'47)
(LP) "Mary Lou Williams-Black Christ of the Andes", MPS 15020 (F, 1963/64).

MARY LOU WILLIAMS
Kyrie Eleison (Lord, Have Mercy)/Gloria (1'43/1'53)
(CD) "Mary Lou Williams-Mary Lou's Mass", Smithsonian Folkways SFW CD 40815 (US, 2005).

MARY LOU WILLIAMS
Credo (2'19)
(CD) "Mary Lou Williams-Mary Lou's Mass", Smithsonian Folkways SFW CD 40815 (US, 2005).

MARY LOU WILLIAMS
Praise The Lord (Come Holy Spirit)(3'55)
(CD) "Mary Lou Williams-Mary Lou's Mass", Smithsonian Folkways SFW CD 40815 (US, 2005).
 

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 