N° 1297 – Jazz et Spiritualité (16): la musique religieuse de Mary Lou Williams

THE SPIRITS OF RHYTHM
Shouting In The Amen Corner
(LP) The Spirits Of Rhythm 1933-34, JSP 1088 (UK, 1980s).
MARY LOU WILLIAMS
Praise The Lord (5'47)
(LP) "Mary Lou Williams-Black Christ of the Andes", MPS 15020 (F, 1963/64).
MARY LOU WILLIAMS
Kyrie Eleison (Lord, Have Mercy)/Gloria (1'43/1'53)
(CD) "Mary Lou Williams-Mary Lou's Mass", Smithsonian Folkways SFW CD 40815 (US, 2005).
MARY LOU WILLIAMS
Credo (2'19)
(CD) "Mary Lou Williams-Mary Lou's Mass", Smithsonian Folkways SFW CD 40815 (US, 2005).
MARY LOU WILLIAMS
Praise The Lord (Come Holy Spirit)(3'55)
(CD) "Mary Lou Williams-Mary Lou's Mass", Smithsonian Folkways SFW CD 40815 (US, 2005).