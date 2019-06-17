Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1298 - Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 10)

N° 1298 - Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 10)

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

lundi 17 juin à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

SYMPA GOSPEL GROUP
My Lord Is Writing All The Time (2'08)
(LP) "Sympa Gospel Group-Gospels & Negro Spirituals", sans label/Kiosque d'Orphée (F, 1960s).

BLACK AND WHITE GOSPEL SINGERS
Thank You Jesus (7'03)
(CD) Black and White Gospel Singers-Look To God, Frémeaux FA 405 (F, 1995).

SOUL GOSPEL
It Is Well With My Soul (4'26)
"Soul Gospel", Déclic 177432 (F, 1997).

AMAZING GRACE
Oh Happy Day (5'35)
(CD) Amazing Grace, Hoël Music/Mélodie Distribution (F, 1994).

SEGAN'
To My Lord (5'20)
(CD) Segan'-To My Lord, Frémeaux FA 408 (F, 1996).

GOSPEL VOICES
I Found The Answer (4'20)
(CD) "Gospel Voices-En Plein Coeur", Gospel Voice Production GVP3 (F, 2000).
 

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 