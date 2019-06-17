N° 1298 - Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 10)

SYMPA GOSPEL GROUP

My Lord Is Writing All The Time (2'08)

(LP) "Sympa Gospel Group-Gospels & Negro Spirituals", sans label/Kiosque d'Orphée (F, 1960s).

BLACK AND WHITE GOSPEL SINGERS

Thank You Jesus (7'03)

(CD) Black and White Gospel Singers-Look To God, Frémeaux FA 405 (F, 1995).

SOUL GOSPEL

It Is Well With My Soul (4'26)

"Soul Gospel", Déclic 177432 (F, 1997).

AMAZING GRACE

Oh Happy Day (5'35)

(CD) Amazing Grace, Hoël Music/Mélodie Distribution (F, 1994).

SEGAN'

To My Lord (5'20)

(CD) Segan'-To My Lord, Frémeaux FA 408 (F, 1996).

GOSPEL VOICES

I Found The Answer (4'20)

(CD) "Gospel Voices-En Plein Coeur", Gospel Voice Production GVP3 (F, 2000).

