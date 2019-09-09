N° 1310 – Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 11/1ère partie) : Les festivals FEGOP 1994 & 1995.

MELEK HABASSA AND THE NEW MELODY
Africa Melody (1'57)
() "Premier Festival Gospel de Paris (FEGOP)-Janvier 1994", Frémeaux & Associés FA 028 (F, 1994).
ACCORD
I Couldn't Be Contented (2'19)
() "Premier Festival Gospel de Paris (FEGOP)-Janvier 1994", Frémeaux & Associés FA 028 (F, 1994).
AFRICAN GOSPEL CHOIR (Les Chérubins de Sarcelles)
Atamilele (2'53)
() "Premier Festival Gospel de Paris-Janvier 1994", Frémeaux & Associés FA 028 (F, 1994).
PSALMODY
I'm Goin' To Ride (2'25)
() "Deuxième Festival Gospel de Paris-Janvier 1995", Frémeaux & Associés FA 403 (F, 1995).
PALATA SINGERS
Nzambi Tata Unsakumuna (2'28)
() "Deuxième Festival Gospel de Paris-Janvier 1995", Frémeaux & Associés FA 403 (F, 1995).
SEGAN'
Keep Your Hand On The Plough, Oh Lord (3'09)
() "Deuxième Festival Gospel de Paris-Janvier 1995", Frémeaux & Associés FA 403 (F, 1995).
JO ANN PICKENS/VOICES CHOEUR INTERNATIONAL
Glory, Glory, Hallelujah (4'43)
() "Deuxième Festival Gospel de Paris-Janvier 1995", Frémeaux & Associés FA 403 (F, 1995).