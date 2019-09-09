Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1310 – Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 11/1ère partie) : Les festivals FEGOP 1994 & 1995.

N° 1310 – Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 11/1ère partie) : Les festivals FEGOP 1994 & 1995.

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

lundi 9 septembre à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

MELEK HABASSA AND THE NEW MELODY
Africa Melody (1'57)
() "Premier Festival Gospel de Paris (FEGOP)-Janvier 1994", Frémeaux & Associés FA 028 (F, 1994).

ACCORD
I Couldn't Be Contented (2'19)
() "Premier Festival Gospel de Paris (FEGOP)-Janvier 1994", Frémeaux & Associés FA 028 (F, 1994).

AFRICAN GOSPEL CHOIR (Les Chérubins de Sarcelles)
Atamilele (2'53)
() "Premier Festival Gospel de Paris-Janvier 1994", Frémeaux & Associés FA 028 (F, 1994).

PSALMODY
I'm Goin' To Ride (2'25)
() "Deuxième Festival Gospel de Paris-Janvier 1995", Frémeaux & Associés FA 403 (F, 1995).

PALATA SINGERS
Nzambi Tata Unsakumuna (2'28)
() "Deuxième Festival Gospel de Paris-Janvier 1995", Frémeaux & Associés FA 403 (F, 1995).

SEGAN'
Keep Your Hand On The Plough, Oh Lord (3'09)
() "Deuxième Festival Gospel de Paris-Janvier 1995", Frémeaux & Associés FA 403 (F, 1995).

JO ANN PICKENS/VOICES CHOEUR INTERNATIONAL
Glory, Glory, Hallelujah (4'43)
() "Deuxième Festival Gospel de Paris-Janvier 1995", Frémeaux & Associés FA 403 (F, 1995).
 

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 