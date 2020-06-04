Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1321 - Le père du Gospel, Thomas A. Dorsey, né il y a 120 ans

N° 1321 - Le père du Gospel, Thomas A. Dorsey, né il y a 120 ans

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

jeudi 4 juin à 20h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

Né il y a 120 ans, en 1899, Thomas A. Dorsey est le premier à réaliser la fusion du blues et des hymnes pour élaborer un genre alors nouveau, le Gospel.

Hommage au créateur de l'immortel Precious Lord

ANDREW JACKSON & THE CYC CHOIR
Prove It Every Day (3'35)
(LP) "Andrew Jackson & Choir-Getting It On With Jesus", Jewel LPS 0090 (US, 1974).

MAHALIA JACKSON
Take My Hand, Precious Lord
(2-CD box) "Mahalia Jackson-Gospels, Spirituals & Hymns", Columbia/Legacy C2K 47083 (US, 1991)

GEORGIA TOM (THOMAS DORSEY) & SCRAPPER BLACKWELL
Mississippi Bottom Blues
(LP) "Georgia Tom Dorsey 1928-1932", Yazoo L-1041 (US, 1974).    

THOMAS DORSEY
If You See My Savior (Standing by the Bedside of a Neighbor)
(LP) "Georgia Tom Dorsey 1928-1932", Yazoo L-1041 (US, 1974).

THE SOUL STIRRERS
Peace In The Valley (3'30)
(CD) "Sam Cooke with The Soul Stirrers", Specialty/Ace CDCHD 359 (UK, 1991).

MARION WILLIAMS
If We NeverNeeded The Lord Before (4'07)
(CD) "Precious Lord-Recordings of the Great Gospel Songs of Thomas A. Dorsey", Columbia 475880 2 (EU, 1994).

ALEX BRADFORD
It's A Highway To Heaven (3'09)
(CD) "Precious Lord-Recordings of the Great Gospel Songs of Thomas A. Dorsey", Columbia 475880 2 (EU, 1994).
 

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 