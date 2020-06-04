N° 1321 - Le père du Gospel, Thomas A. Dorsey, né il y a 120 ans

Hommage au créateur de l'immortel Precious Lord

ANDREW JACKSON & THE CYC CHOIR

Prove It Every Day (3'35)

(LP) "Andrew Jackson & Choir-Getting It On With Jesus", Jewel LPS 0090 (US, 1974).

MAHALIA JACKSON

Take My Hand, Precious Lord

(2-CD box) "Mahalia Jackson-Gospels, Spirituals & Hymns", Columbia/Legacy C2K 47083 (US, 1991)

GEORGIA TOM (THOMAS DORSEY) & SCRAPPER BLACKWELL

Mississippi Bottom Blues

(LP) "Georgia Tom Dorsey 1928-1932", Yazoo L-1041 (US, 1974).

THOMAS DORSEY

If You See My Savior (Standing by the Bedside of a Neighbor)

(LP) "Georgia Tom Dorsey 1928-1932", Yazoo L-1041 (US, 1974).

THE SOUL STIRRERS

Peace In The Valley (3'30)

(CD) "Sam Cooke with The Soul Stirrers", Specialty/Ace CDCHD 359 (UK, 1991).

MARION WILLIAMS

If We NeverNeeded The Lord Before (4'07)

(CD) "Precious Lord-Recordings of the Great Gospel Songs of Thomas A. Dorsey", Columbia 475880 2 (EU, 1994).

ALEX BRADFORD

It's A Highway To Heaven (3'09)

(CD) "Precious Lord-Recordings of the Great Gospel Songs of Thomas A. Dorsey", Columbia 475880 2 (EU, 1994).

