N° 1321 - Le père du Gospel, Thomas A. Dorsey, né il y a 120 ans

Hommage au créateur de l'immortel Precious Lord
ANDREW JACKSON & THE CYC CHOIR
Prove It Every Day (3'35)
(LP) "Andrew Jackson & Choir-Getting It On With Jesus", Jewel LPS 0090 (US, 1974).
MAHALIA JACKSON
Take My Hand, Precious Lord
(2-CD box) "Mahalia Jackson-Gospels, Spirituals & Hymns", Columbia/Legacy C2K 47083 (US, 1991)
GEORGIA TOM (THOMAS DORSEY) & SCRAPPER BLACKWELL
Mississippi Bottom Blues
(LP) "Georgia Tom Dorsey 1928-1932", Yazoo L-1041 (US, 1974).
THOMAS DORSEY
If You See My Savior (Standing by the Bedside of a Neighbor)
(LP) "Georgia Tom Dorsey 1928-1932", Yazoo L-1041 (US, 1974).
THE SOUL STIRRERS
Peace In The Valley (3'30)
(CD) "Sam Cooke with The Soul Stirrers", Specialty/Ace CDCHD 359 (UK, 1991).
MARION WILLIAMS
If We NeverNeeded The Lord Before (4'07)
(CD) "Precious Lord-Recordings of the Great Gospel Songs of Thomas A. Dorsey", Columbia 475880 2 (EU, 1994).
ALEX BRADFORD
It's A Highway To Heaven (3'09)
(CD) "Precious Lord-Recordings of the Great Gospel Songs of Thomas A. Dorsey", Columbia 475880 2 (EU, 1994).