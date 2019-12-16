Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1324 – Gospel à Go-Go (20)

N° 1324 – Gospel à Go-Go (20)

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

lundi 16 décembre à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

Dans notre série Gospel A-Go-Go, un programme varié pour découvrir ces artistes valeureux, connus ou non, qui ont écrit chacun un petit bout de l'histoire du Gospel.

THE VOICES OF VICTORY
Lord, Lord, Lord
(LP) "Voices Of Victory", Choir CHLP-1001 (US, 1954).

THE SOUL STIRRERS
I'm Trying To Be Your Friend
() "The Time For Peace Is Now", Luaka Bop 6 80899 0094-2-3 (US, 2019).

REV. EVANS
Life's Pathway (3'47)
() "Sacred Sounds-Dave Hamilton's Detroit Gospel 1969-1974", Kent CDKEND 484 (UK, 2019).

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE
That's All (2'19)
() "Sister Rosetta Tharpe-Live In Paris, 1964", Esoldun INA FCD 118 (F, 1988).

RHODA SCOTT
I Want Jesus To Walk With Me (4'30)
() "Rhoda Scott-Negro Spirituals", Verve 511 477-2 (F, 1991).

ARGO GOSPEL SINGERS/SOUTHERN SONS
Going Home ()
() "In The Spirit-The Gospel Recordings of Trumpet", Alligator ALCD 2801 (US, 1994).

THE LITTLE SHADOWS
Time For Peace
() "The Time For Peace Is Now", Luaka Bop 6 80899 0094-2-3 (US, 2019).
 

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 