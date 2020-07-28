Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1324 – Gospel à Go-Go (20)

N° 1324 – Gospel à Go-Go (20)

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

mardi 28 juillet à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

Dans notre série Gospel A-Go-Go, un programme varié pour découvrir ces artistes valeureux, connus ou non, qui ont écrit chacun un petit bout de l'histoire du Gospel.

Discographie :

THE VOICES OF VICTORY
Lord, Lord, Lord
(LP) "Voices Of Victory", Choir CHLP-1001 (US, 1954).

THE SOUL STIRRERS
I'm Trying To Be Your Friend
"The Time For Peace Is Now", Luaka Bop 6 80899 0094-2-3 (US, 2019).

REV. EVANS
Life's Pathway (3'47)
"Sacred Sounds-Dave Hamilton's Detroit Gospel 1969-1974", Kent CDKEND 484 (UK, 2019).

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE
That's All (2'19)
"Sister Rosetta Tharpe-Live In Paris, 1964", Esoldun INA FCD 118 (F, 1988).

RHODA SCOTT
I Want Jesus To Walk With Me (4'30)
"Rhoda Scott-Negro Spirituals", Verve 511 477-2 (F, 1991).

ARGO GOSPEL SINGERS/SOUTHERN SONS
Going Home ()
"In The Spirit-The Gospel Recordings of Trumpet", Alligator ALCD 2801 (US, 1994).

THE LITTLE SHADOWS
Time For Peace
"The Time For Peace Is Now", Luaka Bop 6 80899 0094-2-3 (US, 2019).
 

L'émission

Tous les mardis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 