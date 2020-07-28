N° 1324 – Gospel à Go-Go (20)

Discographie :
THE VOICES OF VICTORY
Lord, Lord, Lord
(LP) "Voices Of Victory", Choir CHLP-1001 (US, 1954).
THE SOUL STIRRERS
I'm Trying To Be Your Friend
"The Time For Peace Is Now", Luaka Bop 6 80899 0094-2-3 (US, 2019).
REV. EVANS
Life's Pathway (3'47)
"Sacred Sounds-Dave Hamilton's Detroit Gospel 1969-1974", Kent CDKEND 484 (UK, 2019).
SISTER ROSETTA THARPE
That's All (2'19)
"Sister Rosetta Tharpe-Live In Paris, 1964", Esoldun INA FCD 118 (F, 1988).
RHODA SCOTT
I Want Jesus To Walk With Me (4'30)
"Rhoda Scott-Negro Spirituals", Verve 511 477-2 (F, 1991).
ARGO GOSPEL SINGERS/SOUTHERN SONS
Going Home ()
"In The Spirit-The Gospel Recordings of Trumpet", Alligator ALCD 2801 (US, 1994).
THE LITTLE SHADOWS
Time For Peace
"The Time For Peace Is Now", Luaka Bop 6 80899 0094-2-3 (US, 2019).