N° 1327 - Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 13)

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

mardi 18 août à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

Playlist :

THE STARS OF FAITH
Come On Let's Go (3'45)

(LP) "The Stars of Faith-Gospel Songs Negro Spirituals", Evasion Disques LP E 102 (Suisse, 1967).

THE BARRETT SISTERS
Hide Behind The Mountain (3'52)

(CD) "The Barrett Sisters-He's Got The Whole World In His Hands", Black & Blue BB 198.2 (F, 1995).

THE BARBARA BEST SINGERS
I've Found A New Doctor (3'39)

(CD) "The Barbara Best Singers-Swing Low", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2005 (Suisse, 1994).

THE NEWBERRY SINGERS
The Lord Is So Good To Me (4'59)

(CD) "The Stars Of Faith Present The Newberry Singers", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2007 (Suisse, 1998).

THE INSPIRATIONAL CHARMS
Two Wings (4'57)

(CD) "The Inspirational Charms-Swing Low", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2010 (Suisse, 2003).        

THE HARMONY HARMONEERS
Lord Don't Leave Me (3'30)

(CD) "The Harmony Harmoneers-A Cappella", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2013 (Suisse, 2007).

GENERATION SINGLETON
How I Got Over (4'41)

(CD) "Generation Singleton-I'm Going Up Yonder", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2014 (Suisse, 2009).

L'émission

Tous les mardis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 