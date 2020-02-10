N° 1332 - L'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (Chapitre 14)

AL "FATS" EDWARDS
Down Here (2'27)
(LP) "Al Fats Edwards-Négro Spirituals Célèbres", Guilde Européenne du Microsillon, GEM 5 (F).
LA VELLE, KATHY BOYÉ & VOCAL COLORS
On Time God (6'03)
(CD) "La Velle-Kathy Boyé & Vocal Colors-Deep Live", Eureka Live BVC052014TBJ460301141/1 (F, 2014).
ANAË EGBÉ
Eclaire nous (4'12)
(CD) "Anaë Egbé", Ahomé Music 2004 (F).
GOSPEL DREAM
Wade In The Water (2'42)
(CD) "Gospel Dream", DS Audio Video DSC 598 776 (F, 1998/99).
VOICES CHOEUR INTERNATIONAL
Ride On, King Jesus (2'40)
(CD) "Voices Choeur International-Spirituals & Songs", sans label (F, 1993).
CAROLE FREDERICKS
Save My Soul (3'56)
(CD) "Carole Fredericks-Springfield", BMG France 74321437182 (1996).
TORI ROBINSON WITH THE VINTAGE JAZZMEN
What Kind Of Man Jesus Is (5'06)
(CD) "Tori Robinson/Vintage Jazzmen-New Orleans Gospel Live !", Frémeaux & Associés FA 455 (F, 2002).