Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1332 - L'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (Chapitre 14)

N° 1332 - L'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (Chapitre 14)

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

lundi 10 février à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

Un nouvel épisode de l'histoire du negro spiritual et gospel en France, avec un programme de genres et artistes variés, pour exposer les diverses influences, américaines et africaines.

AL "FATS" EDWARDS
Down Here (2'27)

(LP) "Al Fats Edwards-Négro Spirituals Célèbres", Guilde Européenne du Microsillon, GEM 5 (F).

LA VELLE, KATHY BOYÉ & VOCAL COLORS
On Time God (6'03)

(CD) "La Velle-Kathy Boyé & Vocal Colors-Deep Live", Eureka Live BVC052014TBJ460301141/1 (F, 2014).

ANAË EGBÉ
Eclaire nous (4'12)

(CD) "Anaë Egbé", Ahomé Music 2004 (F).

GOSPEL DREAM
Wade In The Water (2'42)

(CD) "Gospel Dream", DS Audio Video DSC 598 776 (F, 1998/99).

VOICES CHOEUR INTERNATIONAL
Ride On, King Jesus  (2'40)

(CD) "Voices Choeur International-Spirituals & Songs", sans label (F, 1993).

CAROLE FREDERICKS
Save My Soul (3'56)

(CD) "Carole Fredericks-Springfield", BMG France 74321437182 (1996).

TORI ROBINSON WITH THE VINTAGE JAZZMEN
What Kind Of Man Jesus Is (5'06)

(CD) "Tori Robinson/Vintage Jazzmen-New Orleans Gospel Live !", Frémeaux & Associés FA 455 (F, 2002).

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 