N° 1352 – Hommage à quelques octogénaires de légende... (2ème partie)

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

lundi 29 juin à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

JOSEPH NILES AND CONSOLERS
What He Has Done For Me
(LP) "Joseph Niles & Consolers-Let The Church Roll On", Redemption 0005 (Barbados, 1977).

LITTLE RICHARD
Long Tall Sally (2'08)
(CD) "Little Richard-The Georgia Peach", Specialty/Ace SPCD-7012-2 (USA, 1991).

SMOKEY ROBINSON
The Tears Of A Clown (2'59)
(CD) "Smokey Robinson & The Miracles-Anthology", Tamla Motown ZD72531 (2)(UK, 1986).

JERRY BUTLER
Find Another Girl
"Jerry Butler-The Sweetest Soul", RPM Shout ! RPMSH 218 (UK, 2001).            

SHIRLEY CAESAR
Time To Be Blessed (6'23)
(CD) "Shirley Caesar Live-He Will Come", Word 7019493602 (US, 1995).                    

SHIRLEY BASSEY
Cry Me A River (3'24)
(LP) "Shirley Bassey-Tonight", Music For Pleasure MFP 41 5682 1 (UK, 1984).

DOROTHY NORWOOD
There Is Someone Who Cares For You (3'00)
(CD) "Dorothy Norwood-He's A Friend", Jewel Records JCD-3134 (US, 1996).

 

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 