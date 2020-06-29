N° 1352 – Hommage à quelques octogénaires de légende... (2ème partie)

JOSEPH NILES AND CONSOLERS
What He Has Done For Me
(LP) "Joseph Niles & Consolers-Let The Church Roll On", Redemption 0005 (Barbados, 1977).
LITTLE RICHARD
Long Tall Sally (2'08)
(CD) "Little Richard-The Georgia Peach", Specialty/Ace SPCD-7012-2 (USA, 1991).
SMOKEY ROBINSON
The Tears Of A Clown (2'59)
(CD) "Smokey Robinson & The Miracles-Anthology", Tamla Motown ZD72531 (2)(UK, 1986).
JERRY BUTLER
Find Another Girl
"Jerry Butler-The Sweetest Soul", RPM Shout ! RPMSH 218 (UK, 2001).
SHIRLEY CAESAR
Time To Be Blessed (6'23)
(CD) "Shirley Caesar Live-He Will Come", Word 7019493602 (US, 1995).
SHIRLEY BASSEY
Cry Me A River (3'24)
(LP) "Shirley Bassey-Tonight", Music For Pleasure MFP 41 5682 1 (UK, 1984).
DOROTHY NORWOOD
There Is Someone Who Cares For You (3'00)
(CD) "Dorothy Norwood-He's A Friend", Jewel Records JCD-3134 (US, 1996).