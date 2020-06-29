N° 1352 – Hommage à quelques octogénaires de légende... (2ème partie)

JOSEPH NILES AND CONSOLERS

What He Has Done For Me

(LP) "Joseph Niles & Consolers-Let The Church Roll On", Redemption 0005 (Barbados, 1977).

LITTLE RICHARD

Long Tall Sally (2'08)

(CD) "Little Richard-The Georgia Peach", Specialty/Ace SPCD-7012-2 (USA, 1991).

SMOKEY ROBINSON

The Tears Of A Clown (2'59)

(CD) "Smokey Robinson & The Miracles-Anthology", Tamla Motown ZD72531 (2)(UK, 1986).

JERRY BUTLER

Find Another Girl

"Jerry Butler-The Sweetest Soul", RPM Shout ! RPMSH 218 (UK, 2001).

SHIRLEY CAESAR

Time To Be Blessed (6'23)

(CD) "Shirley Caesar Live-He Will Come", Word 7019493602 (US, 1995).

SHIRLEY BASSEY

Cry Me A River (3'24)

(LP) "Shirley Bassey-Tonight", Music For Pleasure MFP 41 5682 1 (UK, 1984).

DOROTHY NORWOOD

There Is Someone Who Cares For You (3'00)

(CD) "Dorothy Norwood-He's A Friend", Jewel Records JCD-3134 (US, 1996).