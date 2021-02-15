Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1364 – Frères de chant

N° 1364 – Frères de chant

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

lundi 15 février à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

Le gospel se décline de bien des manières, grandes chorales, quartets, solistes...

Cette semaine François-Xavier Moulé vous propose de découvrir dans Oh Happy Day des ensembles composés de " brothers ", de frères, dans un programme intitulé Frères de Chants. Une harmonie fraternelle, pour le plaisir de nos oreilles.

La playlist :

THE O'NEAL TWINS
He's All I Need To Get By (3'57)
(LP) "The O'Neal Twins-God's Always Making A Way For Me", Savoy SL 14775 (US, 1985).

HOLMES BROTHERS
Jesus Is Alright (2'29)
(CD) "Holmes Brothers-Jubilation", Real World CDRW21 (UK, 1991).

CHAMBERS BROTHERS
Please Don't Leave Me (2'59)
(CD) "Chambers Brothers-The Time Has Come", Columbia 512827 2 (EU, 2003).

BOYER BROTHERS
Step By Step (1'51)
(CD) The Best Of Nashboro Gospel, Nashboro/Ace CDCHD 373 (UK, 1993).

NORFLEET BROTHERS
Draw Me Nearer (3'03)
(CD) "Blues & Gospel From Bandera, etc. Labels Of Chicago", Ace CDCHD 808 (UK, 2001).

KELLY BROTHERS
I've Got My Baby (And That's Enough)(2'19)
(CD) "Kelly Brothers-Sanctified Southern Soul", Kent CDKEND 137 (UK, 1996).

CAMPBELL BROTHERS
I've Got A Feeling (3'54)
(CD) "Campbell Brothers-Pass Me Not", Arhoolie CD-461 (US, 1997).

 

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 