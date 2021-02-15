N° 1364 – Frères de chant

Cette semaine François-Xavier Moulé vous propose de découvrir dans Oh Happy Day des ensembles composés de " brothers ", de frères, dans un programme intitulé Frères de Chants. Une harmonie fraternelle, pour le plaisir de nos oreilles.

La playlist :

THE O'NEAL TWINS

He's All I Need To Get By (3'57)

(LP) "The O'Neal Twins-God's Always Making A Way For Me", Savoy SL 14775 (US, 1985).

HOLMES BROTHERS

Jesus Is Alright (2'29)

(CD) "Holmes Brothers-Jubilation", Real World CDRW21 (UK, 1991).

CHAMBERS BROTHERS

Please Don't Leave Me (2'59)

(CD) "Chambers Brothers-The Time Has Come", Columbia 512827 2 (EU, 2003).

BOYER BROTHERS

Step By Step (1'51)

(CD) The Best Of Nashboro Gospel, Nashboro/Ace CDCHD 373 (UK, 1993).

NORFLEET BROTHERS

Draw Me Nearer (3'03)

(CD) "Blues & Gospel From Bandera, etc. Labels Of Chicago", Ace CDCHD 808 (UK, 2001).

KELLY BROTHERS

I've Got My Baby (And That's Enough)(2'19)

(CD) "Kelly Brothers-Sanctified Southern Soul", Kent CDKEND 137 (UK, 1996).

CAMPBELL BROTHERS

I've Got A Feeling (3'54)

(CD) "Campbell Brothers-Pass Me Not", Arhoolie CD-461 (US, 1997).