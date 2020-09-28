N° 1365 - Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson

Dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine François-Xavier Moulé vous propose de découvrir certaines compositions du couple parmi les plus significatives.

La playlist :

JAMES CLEVELAND & CLEVELAND SINGERS

Too Much Time Is Lost In Sin (3'59)

(LP) "James Cleveland-Think of His Goodness To You", Savoy SL 14438 (US, 1979).

MARVIN GAYE AND TAMMI TERRELL

You're All I Need To Get By (2'50)

(CD) The Greatest Songs Written By Ashford and Simpson, Motown ZD72383 (Eu, 1985).

SHIRLEY CAESAR

Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)(3'26)

(45) Shirley Caesar : Reach Out And Touch/Lord We Need A Miracle, HOB HBSS-5000 (US, 1978).

RAY CHARLES

I Don't Need No Doctor (2'29)

(2-CD) "The Definitive Ray Charles", Atlantic/Rhino 812273556-2 (Eu, 2001)(origine ABC 45-10865).

SISTER ACT 2 : WHOOPI AND THE CAST

Ain't No Mountain High Enough (3'04)

(CD) "Sister Act 2 : Back In The Habit-Original Soundtrack", FNAC Music 592078 (F, 1993).

GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS

Didn't You Know (You'd Have To Cry Sometime)(3'34)

(CD) "The Greatest Songs Written by Ashford and Simpson", Motown ZD72383 (Eu, 1985).

ASHFORD AND SIMPSON

I Need Your Light (3'43)

(CD) "Ashford & Simpson-Gimme Something Real", Wounded Bird Records WOU 2739 (US, 2010).