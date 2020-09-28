N° 1365 - Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson

Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1365 - Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson

Oh Happy Day

lundi 28 septembre à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

Le couple de compositeurs et interprètes Nickolas Ashford et Valerie Simpson s'est distingué par des interprétations de chants entre soul et gospel, avec une forte touche de spiritualité.

 Dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine François-Xavier Moulé vous propose de découvrir certaines compositions du couple parmi les plus significatives.

La playlist :

JAMES CLEVELAND & CLEVELAND SINGERS
Too Much Time Is Lost In Sin (3'59)

(LP) "James Cleveland-Think of His Goodness To You", Savoy SL 14438 (US, 1979).

MARVIN GAYE AND TAMMI TERRELL
You're All I Need To Get By (2'50)

(CD) The Greatest Songs Written By Ashford and Simpson, Motown ZD72383 (Eu, 1985).

SHIRLEY CAESAR
Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)(3'26)

(45) Shirley Caesar : Reach Out And Touch/Lord We Need A Miracle, HOB HBSS-5000 (US, 1978).

RAY CHARLES
I Don't Need No Doctor (2'29)

(2-CD) "The Definitive Ray Charles", Atlantic/Rhino 812273556-2 (Eu, 2001)(origine ABC 45-10865).

SISTER ACT 2 : WHOOPI AND THE CAST
Ain't No Mountain High Enough (3'04)

(CD) "Sister Act 2 : Back In The Habit-Original Soundtrack", FNAC Music 592078 (F, 1993).

GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS
Didn't You Know (You'd Have To Cry Sometime)(3'34)

(CD) "The Greatest Songs Written by Ashford and Simpson", Motown ZD72383 (Eu, 1985).

ASHFORD AND SIMPSON
I Need Your Light (3'43)

(CD) "Ashford & Simpson-Gimme Something Real", Wounded Bird Records WOU 2739 (US, 2010).

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 