N° 1366 – Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 16)

Présentée par

lundi 5 octobre à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 16) : Le catalogue Gospel du label Frémeaux & Associés.


TOM LEWIS AND CAPITAL COMMUNITY SINGERS
Roll On (4'53)
(LP) Tom Lewis-I've Got A Story To Tell, Myrrh MSB-6667 (US, 1981).

MAHALIA JACKSON
A Rusty Old Halo (2'18)
(CD) "Mahalia Jackson-Intégrale Vol.5 1954-1955", Frémeaux & Associés FA 1315 (F, 2007).

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE
This Train (3'43)
(3-CD) "Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe Vol.7", Frémeaux & Associés FA 1307 (F).

GOLDEN GATE QUARTET
Joseph (3'40)
(CD) "Golden Gate Quartet-Made In Raleigh", Frémeaux & Associés FA 452 (F, 2002).

PALATA SINGERS
Ngiena Ye Mfumu (2'15)
(CD) "Palata Singers-20th Anniversary/Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", Frémeaux & Associés FA 415 (F, 1996).

HARRY PHARAON/GOSPEL UNION CHORALE
Guide Mes Pas (3'13)
(CD) "Harry Pharaon & Gospel Union Chorale", Frémeaux & Associés FA 428 (F, 1997).

TORI ROBINSON/VINTAGE JAZZMEN
My Life Will Be Sweeter Someday (5'58)
(CD) "New Orleans Gospel Live", Frémeaux & Associés FA 455 (F, 2002).

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 