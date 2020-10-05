N° 1366 – Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 16)

Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 16) : Le catalogue Gospel du label Frémeaux & Associés.





TOM LEWIS AND CAPITAL COMMUNITY SINGERS

Roll On (4'53)

(LP) Tom Lewis-I've Got A Story To Tell, Myrrh MSB-6667 (US, 1981).



MAHALIA JACKSON

A Rusty Old Halo (2'18)

(CD) "Mahalia Jackson-Intégrale Vol.5 1954-1955", Frémeaux & Associés FA 1315 (F, 2007).



SISTER ROSETTA THARPE

This Train (3'43)

(3-CD) "Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe Vol.7", Frémeaux & Associés FA 1307 (F).



GOLDEN GATE QUARTET

Joseph (3'40)

(CD) "Golden Gate Quartet-Made In Raleigh", Frémeaux & Associés FA 452 (F, 2002).



PALATA SINGERS

Ngiena Ye Mfumu (2'15)

(CD) "Palata Singers-20th Anniversary/Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", Frémeaux & Associés FA 415 (F, 1996).



HARRY PHARAON/GOSPEL UNION CHORALE

Guide Mes Pas (3'13)

(CD) "Harry Pharaon & Gospel Union Chorale", Frémeaux & Associés FA 428 (F, 1997).



TORI ROBINSON/VINTAGE JAZZMEN

My Life Will Be Sweeter Someday (5'58)

(CD) "New Orleans Gospel Live", Frémeaux & Associés FA 455 (F, 2002).