N° 1367 – Thème et variations : Joshua Fit The Battle Of Jericho

Sujet : Thème et Variations : Jericho.



CORINTHIAN TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST RADIO CHOIR

Take The Lord Along With You (3'36)

(LP) "Corinthian Temple COGIC Radio Choir-Long Way", Savoy SGL 14703 (US, 1983).



DEEP RIVER PLANTATION SINGERS

Josua Fit The Battle Of Jericho (2'42)

(CD) "Jubilee Gospel Team/Deep River Plantation Singers", Document DOCD-5519 (Autriche,1997).



SISTER THARPE/TUXEDO JAZZ BAND

Josua Fit The Battle Of Jericho (3'40)

(CD) Sister Rosetta Tharpe-Live In Paris, 1964, France's Concert/Esoldun INA FCD 118 (F, 1988).



RAMSEY LEWIS

Walls of Jericho (3'17)

(CD) Ramsey Lewis Trio-Consider The Source, Chess GRP 18062 (EU, 1995).



JACKIE MITTOO AND ERNEST RANGLIN

Jericho Skank (2'59)

(CD) "Studio One Scorcher/Instrumentals", Soul Jazz Records (UK).



GRANT GREEN

Josua Fit The Battle Of Jericho (8'00)

(CD) "Grant Green-Feelin' The Spirit", Blue Note 7243 8 64471 2 8 (US, 2005).