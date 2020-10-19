N° 1368 – L'Amérique dans tous ses États (3) : Georgia
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh happy day !
lundi 19 octobre à 11h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Sujet : L'Amérique dans tous ses Etats (3) : Georgia.
REV. ERNEST FRANKLIN
I'm Wrapped Up, Tied Up, Tangled Up In Jesus
(LP) "Rev. Ernest Franklin-Beautiful Tomorrow", Savoy SL 14724 (US, 1983).
RAY CHARLES
Georgia On My Mind
(2-CD) "The Definitive Ray Charles", Atlantic/Warner/Rhino 8122 73556 2 (EU, 2001).
BLIND WILLIE MC TELL
Georgia Rag (3'02)
(2-CD) "The Definitive Blind Willie McTell", Columbia/Legacy 475701 2 (EU, 1994).
BROOK BENTON
Rainy Night In Georgia (3'51)
(LP) "Brook Benton Today", Cotillion SD 9018(US, 1970).
GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS
Midnight Train To Georgia (4'44)
(CD) "Gladys Knight-The Greatest Hits", Camden 74321 556052 (UK, 1998).
THE GEORGIA MASS CHOIR
He Brought Me Out (3'29)
(CD) "The Georgia Mass Choir-Lord, Take Me Through", Savoy SCD7117 (US, 1995).
