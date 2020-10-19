N° 1368 – L'Amérique dans tous ses États (3) : Georgia

Sujet : L'Amérique dans tous ses Etats (3) : Georgia.





REV. ERNEST FRANKLIN

I'm Wrapped Up, Tied Up, Tangled Up In Jesus

(LP) "Rev. Ernest Franklin-Beautiful Tomorrow", Savoy SL 14724 (US, 1983).



RAY CHARLES

Georgia On My Mind

(2-CD) "The Definitive Ray Charles", Atlantic/Warner/Rhino 8122 73556 2 (EU, 2001).



BLIND WILLIE MC TELL

Georgia Rag (3'02)

(2-CD) "The Definitive Blind Willie McTell", Columbia/Legacy 475701 2 (EU, 1994).



BROOK BENTON

Rainy Night In Georgia (3'51)

(LP) "Brook Benton Today", Cotillion SD 9018(US, 1970).



GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS

Midnight Train To Georgia (4'44)

(CD) "Gladys Knight-The Greatest Hits", Camden 74321 556052 (UK, 1998).



THE GEORGIA MASS CHOIR

He Brought Me Out (3'29)

(CD) "The Georgia Mass Choir-Lord, Take Me Through", Savoy SCD7117 (US, 1995).