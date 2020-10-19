Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh happy day !N° 1368 – L'Amérique dans tous ses États (3) : Georgia

N° 1368 – L'Amérique dans tous ses États (3) : Georgia

Présentée par

Oh happy day !

lundi 19 octobre à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Sujet : L'Amérique dans tous ses Etats (3) : Georgia.


REV. ERNEST FRANKLIN
I'm Wrapped Up, Tied Up, Tangled Up In Jesus
(LP) "Rev. Ernest Franklin-Beautiful Tomorrow", Savoy SL 14724 (US, 1983).

RAY CHARLES
Georgia On My Mind
(2-CD) "The Definitive Ray Charles", Atlantic/Warner/Rhino 8122 73556 2 (EU, 2001).

BLIND WILLIE MC TELL
Georgia Rag (3'02)
(2-CD) "The Definitive Blind Willie McTell", Columbia/Legacy 475701 2 (EU, 1994).

BROOK BENTON
Rainy Night In Georgia (3'51)
(LP) "Brook Benton Today", Cotillion SD 9018(US, 1970).

GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS
Midnight Train To Georgia (4'44)
(CD) "Gladys Knight-The Greatest Hits", Camden 74321 556052 (UK, 1998).

THE GEORGIA MASS CHOIR
He Brought Me Out (3'29)
(CD) "The Georgia Mass Choir-Lord, Take Me Through", Savoy SCD7117 (US, 1995).

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 