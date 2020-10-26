N° 1369 – A Change Is Gonna Come... Le changement

A Change Is Gonna Come chantait Sam Cooke, le titre est devenu un classique. Mais quel changement pour notre monde, pour le mieux ou pour le pire ? Nous en discuterons, en musique bien sûr !
THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY SINGERS
Christ Is Coming Back Again (1'48)
(LP) Twenty-First Century Singers-Guilty Of Loving God, Creed 3068 (US, 1976).
OTIS REDDING
A Change Is Gonna Come (4'17)
(CD) "Otis Redding-Otis Blue", Atco 7567-80318-2 (EU).
MAVIS STAPLES
Change (2'56)
(CD) "Mavis Staples-We Get By", Anti-7670-2 (, 2019).
BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON
God Don't Never Change (2'57)
(CD) "The Complete Blind Willie Johnson", CBS 472190 2 (EU, 1990).
JOSH WHITE
I Believe I'll Make A Change (2'53)
(CD) Legends Of The Blues-Volume One, CBS 467245 2 (EU, 1990).
DIXIE HUMMINGBIRDS
In These Changing Times (2'29)
(CD) Dixie Hummingbirds-Love You Like A Rock, Mobile Fidelity MFCD 751 (US).
THE ALEXANDER REVIEW
A Change Had Better Come (3'56)
(CD) "Stand Up And Be Counted Volume 2", Harmless HURTCD028 (UK, 2000).