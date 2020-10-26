N° 1369 – A Change Is Gonna Come... Le changement

A Change Is Gonna Come chantait Sam Cooke, le titre est devenu un classique. Mais quel changement pour notre monde, pour le mieux ou pour le pire ? Nous en discuterons, en musique bien sûr !

THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY SINGERS

Christ Is Coming Back Again (1'48)

(LP) Twenty-First Century Singers-Guilty Of Loving God, Creed 3068 (US, 1976).

OTIS REDDING

A Change Is Gonna Come (4'17)

(CD) "Otis Redding-Otis Blue", Atco 7567-80318-2 (EU).

MAVIS STAPLES

Change (2'56)

(CD) "Mavis Staples-We Get By", Anti-7670-2 (, 2019).

BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON

God Don't Never Change (2'57)

(CD) "The Complete Blind Willie Johnson", CBS 472190 2 (EU, 1990).

JOSH WHITE

I Believe I'll Make A Change (2'53)

(CD) Legends Of The Blues-Volume One, CBS 467245 2 (EU, 1990).

DIXIE HUMMINGBIRDS

In These Changing Times (2'29)

(CD) Dixie Hummingbirds-Love You Like A Rock, Mobile Fidelity MFCD 751 (US).

THE ALEXANDER REVIEW

A Change Had Better Come (3'56)

(CD) "Stand Up And Be Counted Volume 2", Harmless HURTCD028 (UK, 2000).