N° 1369 - A Change Is Gonna Come... Le changement

Oh happy day !

lundi 26 octobre à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY SINGERS
Christ Is Coming Back Again (1'48)
(LP) Twenty-First Century Singers-Guilty Of Loving God, Creed 3068 (US, 1976).

OTIS REDDING
A Change Is Gonna Come (4'17)
(CD) "Otis Redding-Otis Blue", Atco 7567-80318-2 (EU).

MAVIS STAPLES
Change (2'56)
(CD) "Mavis Staples-We Get By", Anti-7670-2 (, 2019).

BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON
God Don't Never Change (2'57)
(CD) "The Complete Blind Willie Johnson", CBS 472190 2 (EU, 1990).

JOSH WHITE
I Believe I'll Make A Change (2'53)
(CD) Legends Of The Blues-Volume One, CBS 467245 2 (EU, 1990).

DIXIE HUMMINGBIRDS
In These Changing Times (2'29)
(CD) Dixie Hummingbirds-Love You Like A Rock, Mobile Fidelity MFCD 751 (US).

THE ALEXANDER REVIEW
A Change Had Better Come (3'56)
(CD) "Stand Up And Be Counted Volume 2", Harmless HURTCD028 (UK, 2000).

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 