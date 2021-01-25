Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh happy day !N° 1382 - Gospel en May : Brother Joe May et ses enfants

N° 1382 - Gospel en May : Brother Joe May et ses enfants

Oh happy day !

lundi 25 janvier à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Oh happy day !

THE 4th OF MAY
I Know He Brougt Me (4'35)
(LP) ''The 4th Of May-Pass It On'', Savoy SL 14694 (US, 1982).

BROTHER JOE MAY
WDIA Radio Station Plug (0'37)

Search Me Lord (2'58)

(CD) ''Brother Joe May-Tunderbolt of the Middle West'', Ace CDCHD 466 (UK, 1993).

BROTHER JOE MAY/ANNETTE MAY
Vacation In Heaven (4'30)

(CD) ''Brother Joe May-Live 1952-1955'', Ace CDCD 565 (UK, 1994).

ANNETTE MAY THOMAS
You Need A Friend Like Mine (2'53)

(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).

THE 21st CENTURY
If The Shoe Fits, Wear It (3'20)

(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).

CHARLES MAY & ANNETTE MAY THOMAS
Keep My Baby Warm (3'46) track 16
(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).

François-Xavier Moulé

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 