N° 1382 - Gospel en May : Brother Joe May et ses enfants

THE 4th OF MAY

I Know He Brougt Me (4'35)

(LP) ''The 4th Of May-Pass It On'', Savoy SL 14694 (US, 1982).



BROTHER JOE MAY

WDIA Radio Station Plug (0'37)



Search Me Lord (2'58)



(CD) ''Brother Joe May-Tunderbolt of the Middle West'', Ace CDCHD 466 (UK, 1993).



BROTHER JOE MAY/ANNETTE MAY

Vacation In Heaven (4'30)



(CD) ''Brother Joe May-Live 1952-1955'', Ace CDCD 565 (UK, 1994).



ANNETTE MAY THOMAS

You Need A Friend Like Mine (2'53)



(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).



THE 21st CENTURY

If The Shoe Fits, Wear It (3'20)



(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).



CHARLES MAY & ANNETTE MAY THOMAS

Keep My Baby Warm (3'46) track 16

(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).