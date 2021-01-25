N° 1382 - Gospel en May : Brother Joe May et ses enfants

THE 4th OF MAY

I Know He Brougt Me (4'35)

(LP) ''The 4th Of May-Pass It On'', Savoy SL 14694 (US, 1982).

BROTHER JOE MAY

WDIA Radio Station Plug (0'37)

Search Me Lord (2'58)

(CD) ''Brother Joe May-Tunderbolt of the Middle West'', Ace CDCHD 466 (UK, 1993).

BROTHER JOE MAY/ANNETTE MAY

Vacation In Heaven (4'30)

(CD) ''Brother Joe May-Live 1952-1955'', Ace CDCD 565 (UK, 1994).

ANNETTE MAY THOMAS

You Need A Friend Like Mine (2'53)

(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).

THE 21st CENTURY

If The Shoe Fits, Wear It (3'20)

(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).

CHARLES MAY & ANNETTE MAY THOMAS

Keep My Baby Warm (3'46)

(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).