N° 1382 - Gospel en May : Brother Joe May et ses enfants

THE 4th OF MAY
I Know He Brougt Me (4'35)
(LP) ''The 4th Of May-Pass It On'', Savoy SL 14694 (US, 1982).
BROTHER JOE MAY
WDIA Radio Station Plug (0'37)
Search Me Lord (2'58)
(CD) ''Brother Joe May-Tunderbolt of the Middle West'', Ace CDCHD 466 (UK, 1993).
BROTHER JOE MAY/ANNETTE MAY
Vacation In Heaven (4'30)
(CD) ''Brother Joe May-Live 1952-1955'', Ace CDCD 565 (UK, 1994).
ANNETTE MAY THOMAS
You Need A Friend Like Mine (2'53)
(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).
THE 21st CENTURY
If The Shoe Fits, Wear It (3'20)
(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).
CHARLES MAY & ANNETTE MAY THOMAS
Keep My Baby Warm (3'46)
(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).