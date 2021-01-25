Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1382 - Gospel en May : Brother Joe May et ses enfants

N° 1382 - Gospel en May : Brother Joe May et ses enfants

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

lundi 25 janvier à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

'' Gospel en May '', c'est l'évocation de Brother Joe May, chanteur important de l'âge d'or du gospel, et de ses enfants, continuateurs de la flamme et héritiers de l'art de leur père.

THE 4th OF MAY
I Know He Brougt Me (4'35)
(LP) ''The 4th Of May-Pass It On'', Savoy SL 14694 (US, 1982).

BROTHER JOE MAY
WDIA Radio Station Plug (0'37)
Search Me Lord (2'58)
(CD) ''Brother Joe May-Tunderbolt of the Middle West'', Ace CDCHD 466 (UK, 1993).

BROTHER JOE MAY/ANNETTE MAY
Vacation In Heaven (4'30)
(CD) ''Brother Joe May-Live 1952-1955'', Ace CDCD 565 (UK, 1994).

ANNETTE MAY THOMAS
You Need A Friend Like Mine (2'53)
(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).

THE 21st CENTURY
If The Shoe Fits, Wear It (3'20)
(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).

CHARLES MAY & ANNETTE MAY THOMAS
Keep My Baby Warm (3'46)
(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-ospel Soul/Funk of Stax'', BGP/Ace CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 