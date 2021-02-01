Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh happy day !N° 1383 - Gospel A-Go-Go

N° 1383 - Gospel A-Go-Go

Oh happy day !

lundi 1 février à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

BOBBY DUNN AND THE SENSATIONALS
Climbing Up The Hill (2'28)

(LP) ''Bobby Dunn & Sensationals-Gospel Hymns and Spirituals'', Palace M-680 (US, 1950s).

THE ROBERTA MARTIN SINGERS
I'm Glad I'm A Witness For My Lord (2'37)

() ''A Stranger I May Be-Savoy Gospel 1954-1986'', Honest Jon's HJRCD79 (UK, 2020).

HAROLD SINGER
Elijah Rock

(LP) ''Hal Singer-Le Grand Voyage'', Pastoral PSL 1202 (F, 1977).

VOCAL QUARTET/RY COODER
Somebody's Calling My Name (1'45)

() ''Crossroads-Original Soundtrack'', Warner Bros. 7599-25399-2 (Eu, 1986).

REVEREND KM WILLIAMS
The Lord Will Work It Out Somehow

() ''Rev. KM Williams-When I Rise'', Dialtone DT0022 (US, 2010).

THE SENSATIONAL WILLIAMS BROTHERS
Sunday (4'44)

(CD) ''A Stranger I May Be-Savoy Gospel 1954-1986'', Honest Jon's HJRCD79 (UK, 2020).

THE PEOPLE'S CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHOIR
Let The Praises Go First (3'51)

() ''Pastor David Daniel & People's Christian Fellowship Choir'', Authentic Media 1903042 (GB, 2004).

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 