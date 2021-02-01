N° 1383 - Gospel A-Go-Go
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh happy day !
lundi 1 février à 11h00
Durée émission : 30 min
BOBBY DUNN AND THE SENSATIONALS
Climbing Up The Hill (2'28)
(LP) ''Bobby Dunn & Sensationals-Gospel Hymns and Spirituals'', Palace M-680 (US, 1950s).
THE ROBERTA MARTIN SINGERS
I'm Glad I'm A Witness For My Lord (2'37)
() ''A Stranger I May Be-Savoy Gospel 1954-1986'', Honest Jon's HJRCD79 (UK, 2020).
HAROLD SINGER
Elijah Rock
(LP) ''Hal Singer-Le Grand Voyage'', Pastoral PSL 1202 (F, 1977).
VOCAL QUARTET/RY COODER
Somebody's Calling My Name (1'45)
() ''Crossroads-Original Soundtrack'', Warner Bros. 7599-25399-2 (Eu, 1986).
REVEREND KM WILLIAMS
The Lord Will Work It Out Somehow
() ''Rev. KM Williams-When I Rise'', Dialtone DT0022 (US, 2010).
THE SENSATIONAL WILLIAMS BROTHERS
Sunday (4'44)
(CD) ''A Stranger I May Be-Savoy Gospel 1954-1986'', Honest Jon's HJRCD79 (UK, 2020).
THE PEOPLE'S CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHOIR
Let The Praises Go First (3'51)
() ''Pastor David Daniel & People's Christian Fellowship Choir'', Authentic Media 1903042 (GB, 2004).
