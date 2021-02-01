N° 1383 - Gospel A-Go-Go

BOBBY DUNN AND THE SENSATIONALS

Climbing Up The Hill (2'28)



(LP) ''Bobby Dunn & Sensationals-Gospel Hymns and Spirituals'', Palace M-680 (US, 1950s).



THE ROBERTA MARTIN SINGERS

I'm Glad I'm A Witness For My Lord (2'37)



() ''A Stranger I May Be-Savoy Gospel 1954-1986'', Honest Jon's HJRCD79 (UK, 2020).



HAROLD SINGER

Elijah Rock



(LP) ''Hal Singer-Le Grand Voyage'', Pastoral PSL 1202 (F, 1977).



VOCAL QUARTET/RY COODER

Somebody's Calling My Name (1'45)



() ''Crossroads-Original Soundtrack'', Warner Bros. 7599-25399-2 (Eu, 1986).



REVEREND KM WILLIAMS

The Lord Will Work It Out Somehow



() ''Rev. KM Williams-When I Rise'', Dialtone DT0022 (US, 2010).



THE SENSATIONAL WILLIAMS BROTHERS

Sunday (4'44)



(CD) ''A Stranger I May Be-Savoy Gospel 1954-1986'', Honest Jon's HJRCD79 (UK, 2020).



THE PEOPLE'S CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHOIR

Let The Praises Go First (3'51)



() ''Pastor David Daniel & People's Christian Fellowship Choir'', Authentic Media 1903042 (GB, 2004).