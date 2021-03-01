N° 1387 - Touch. Le toucher, et ce qu'il exprime.

Un sens par lequel les humains ont le pouvoir d'exprimer divers sentiments, amitié, amour, et aussi confiance dans le divin. Le Gospel et la Soul reflète l'importance de ce sens au travers de compositions qui toutes dans leurs titres comportent le mot "Touch".

La playlist :

THE GOSPEL SONGBIRDS

Jesus On The Main Line (3'07)

(LP) ''Gospel Songbirds-Every Road'', Tson TJ 2006 (US, 1984).

SOUL STIRRERS

Touch The Hem Of His Garment (2'00)

(CD) ''Sam Cooke with The Soul Stirrers'', Specialty/Ace CDCHD 359 (UK, 1991).

ANGELIC GOSPEL SINGERS

Touch Me, Lord Jesus (2'54)

(CD) ''The Best of The Angelic Gospel Singers'', Nashboro/AVI 4509-2(US, 1995).

LILLIAN BOUTTÉ

He Touched Me (5'28)

(CD) ''Lillian Boutté-The Gospel Book'', Blues Beacon BLU-10172 (All, 1993).

PATTI LABELLE

Love Is Just A Touch Away (3'16)

(CD) Patti Labelle-It's Alright With Me/Released, Westside WESD 239 (UK, 2001).

DIANA ROSS

Reach Out And Touch Somebody's Hand (3'00)

(CD) ''Diana Ross Anthology'', Motown 530 199-2 (F, 1986).

THE STAPLE SINGERS

Touch A Hand, Make A Friend (3'30)

(CD) ''The Ultimate Staple Singers-A Family Affair 1955-1984'', Kent CDKEN2 240 (UK, 2004).

