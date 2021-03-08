N° 1388 – " The Soul Of A Man " : Le gospel de Blind Willie Johnson

Il chantait à la manière des bluesmen, de sa voie rauque et puissante, avec un jeu de guitare digne des meilleurs spécialistes, mais il chantait le gospel, sur les chemins et dans les villes du sud des USA. Il s'appelait Blind Willie Johnson, et François-Xavier Moulé vous propose cette semaine dans Oh Happy Day, d'évoquer sa musique et son héritage.

La playlist :

THE MIGHTY GOSPEL GIANTS

What Have I Done Wrong (3'09)

(LP) ''Mighty Gospel Giants-Let There Be Peace'', Minit LPGS 24025 (US, 1970).

BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON

Mother's Children Have A Hard Time (3'21)

(CD) ''The Complete Blind Willie Johnson'', Columbia 472190 2 (Eu, 1993).

BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON

Dark Was The Night, Cold Was The Ground (3'20)

(CD) ''The Complete Blind Willie Johnson'', Columbia 472190 2 (Eu, 1993).

GINNY CLEE

God Don't Never Change (3'33)

(CD) Dark Was The Night-A Tribute to the Music of Blind Willie Johnson, Deep Sea 8002 (UK, 2003).

BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON

Let Your Light Shine On Me (3'09)

(CD) ''The Complete Blind Willie Johnson'', Columbia 472190 2 (Eu, 1993).

MIKE SEEGER AND ALEXIA SMITH

Let It Shine (3'30)

(CD) Dark Was The Night-A Tribute to the Music of Blind Willie Johnson, Deep Sea 8002 (UK, 2003).

BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON

You're Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond (3'10)

(CD) ''The Complete Blind Willie Johnson'', Columbia 472190 2 (Eu, 1993).