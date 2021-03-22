N° 1390 – Le Gospel et la Soul de Daptone Records

Au programme le gospel de Naomi Shelton, la soul de Sharon Jones, et les sons anciens et authentiques des communautés chantantes dans le Mississippi.
La playlist :
THE SOUL STIRRERS
I'm Trying To Be Your Friend (3'16)
(LP) ''Soul Stirrers-Strength, Power and Love'', Jewel LPS 0084 (US, 1973).
NAOMI SHELTON AND THE GOSPEL QUEENS
Trouble In My Way (2'52)
(CD) ''Naomi Shelton and Gospel Queens-What Have You Done My Brother ?'', Daptone DAP-016 (US, 2009).
THE COMO MAMAS
I Know It Was The Blood (3'35)
(CD) ''The Como Mamas'', Daptone DAP-027 (US, 2005).
THE JOHN EDWARDS SINGERS
New Burying Ground (2'46)
(CD) ''Como Now'', Daptone DAP-014 (US, 2006).
WALKER FAMILY SINGERS
Oh Lord Hear My Voice (2'48)
(CD) ''Walker Family Singers-Panola County Spirit'', Daptone DAP-039 (US, 2010).
SHARON JONES AND DAP-KINGS
Keep Looking (2'47)
(CD) Saron Jones and Dap-Kings, Daptone TAT-017 (US, ).
NAOMI SHELTON AND GOSPEL QUEENS
What Have You Done
(CD) ''Naomi Shelton and Gospel Queens-What Have You Done My Brother ?'', Daptone DAP-016 (US, 2009).