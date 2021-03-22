Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy DayN° 1390 – Le Gospel et la Soul de Daptone Records

N° 1390 – Le Gospel et la Soul de Daptone Records

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day

lundi 22 mars à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

Cette semaine dans Oh Happy Day, François-Xavier Moulé nous propose de découvrir quelques productions d'un petit label de disques New Yorkais, le label Daptone Records.

Au programme le gospel de Naomi Shelton, la soul de Sharon Jones, et les sons anciens et authentiques des communautés chantantes dans le Mississippi.

La playlist :

THE SOUL STIRRERS
I'm Trying To Be Your Friend (3'16)
(LP) ''Soul Stirrers-Strength, Power and Love'', Jewel LPS 0084 (US, 1973).

NAOMI SHELTON AND THE GOSPEL QUEENS
Trouble In My Way (2'52)
(CD) ''Naomi Shelton and Gospel Queens-What Have You Done My Brother ?'', Daptone DAP-016 (US, 2009).

THE COMO MAMAS
I Know It Was The Blood (3'35)
(CD) ''The Como Mamas'', Daptone DAP-027 (US, 2005).    

THE JOHN EDWARDS SINGERS
New Burying Ground (2'46)
(CD) ''Como Now'', Daptone DAP-014 (US, 2006).

WALKER FAMILY SINGERS
Oh Lord Hear My Voice (2'48)
(CD) ''Walker Family Singers-Panola County Spirit'', Daptone DAP-039 (US, 2010).

SHARON JONES AND DAP-KINGS
Keep Looking (2'47)
(CD) Saron Jones and Dap-Kings, Daptone TAT-017 (US, ).

NAOMI SHELTON AND GOSPEL QUEENS
What Have You Done
(CD) ''Naomi Shelton and Gospel Queens-What Have You Done My Brother ?'', Daptone DAP-016 (US, 2009).

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 