N° 1392 – « Oldies but Goodies ». Vieux, mais pas hors jeu !

Dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine, François-Xavier Moulé, nous propose quelques compositions de gospel et de soul qui toutes comportent le mot " old '' dans leurs titres, avec Otis Redding, Paul Robeson et les Four Tops !
La playlist :
THE EDWIN HAWKINS SINGERS
The World Is Going To Be A Better Place (2'05)
(LP) Edwin Hawkins Singers-Children (Get Together); Buddah BDS 5086 (US, 1971).
BLUES BROTHERS
Old Landmark (2'56)
(CD) ''The BluesBrothers-Original Soundtrack'', Atlantic 7567-81471-2 (Eu, 1986).
THE PILGRIM TRAVELERS
Old Rugged Cross (2'32)
(CD) ''The Best of The Pilgrim Travelers'', Specialty/ACe CDCHD 342 (UK, 1991).
OTIS REDDING
Old Man Trouble (2'36)
(CD) ''Otis Redding Sings Soul'', Atco 7567-80318-2 (Eu, 1980s).
PAUL ROBESON
Old Man River (3'09)
(CD) ''Paul Robeson-Songs Of Free Men'', Sony Classical MHK 63223 (Eu, 1997).
FOUR TOPS
It's The Same Old Song (2'46)
(CD) ''Anthology Four Tops'', Motown 530 190-2 (Eu, 1986).
RAY CHARLES
That Lucky Old Sun (4'22)
(CD) ''The Definitive Ray Charles'', Atlantic/Rhino 8122 73556-2 (Eu, 2001).