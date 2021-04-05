N° 1392 – « Oldies but Goodies ». Vieux, mais pas hors jeu !

Dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine, François-Xavier Moulé, nous propose quelques compositions de gospel et de soul qui toutes comportent le mot " old '' dans leurs titres, avec Otis Redding, Paul Robeson et les Four Tops !

La playlist :

THE EDWIN HAWKINS SINGERS

The World Is Going To Be A Better Place (2'05)

(LP) Edwin Hawkins Singers-Children (Get Together); Buddah BDS 5086 (US, 1971).

BLUES BROTHERS

Old Landmark (2'56)

(CD) ''The BluesBrothers-Original Soundtrack'', Atlantic 7567-81471-2 (Eu, 1986).

THE PILGRIM TRAVELERS

Old Rugged Cross (2'32)

(CD) ''The Best of The Pilgrim Travelers'', Specialty/ACe CDCHD 342 (UK, 1991).

OTIS REDDING

Old Man Trouble (2'36)

(CD) ''Otis Redding Sings Soul'', Atco 7567-80318-2 (Eu, 1980s).

PAUL ROBESON

Old Man River (3'09)

(CD) ''Paul Robeson-Songs Of Free Men'', Sony Classical MHK 63223 (Eu, 1997).

FOUR TOPS

It's The Same Old Song (2'46)

(CD) ''Anthology Four Tops'', Motown 530 190-2 (Eu, 1986).

RAY CHARLES

That Lucky Old Sun (4'22)

(CD) ''The Definitive Ray Charles'', Atlantic/Rhino 8122 73556-2 (Eu, 2001).