N° 1392 – « Oldies but Goodies ». Vieux, mais pas hors jeu !

N° 1392 – « Oldies but Goodies ». Vieux, mais pas hors jeu !

Oh Happy Day

lundi 5 avril à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day

Oldies, but Goodies ! Quand vieux ne rime pas avec hors jeu...

Dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine, François-Xavier Moulé, nous propose quelques compositions de gospel et de soul qui toutes comportent le mot " old '' dans leurs titres, avec Otis Redding, Paul Robeson et les Four Tops !

La playlist :

THE EDWIN HAWKINS SINGERS
The World Is Going To Be A Better Place (2'05)
(LP) Edwin Hawkins Singers-Children (Get Together); Buddah BDS 5086 (US, 1971).

BLUES BROTHERS
Old Landmark (2'56)
(CD) ''The BluesBrothers-Original Soundtrack'', Atlantic 7567-81471-2 (Eu, 1986).

THE PILGRIM TRAVELERS
Old Rugged Cross (2'32)
(CD) ''The Best of The Pilgrim Travelers'', Specialty/ACe CDCHD 342 (UK, 1991).

OTIS REDDING
Old Man Trouble (2'36)
(CD) ''Otis Redding Sings Soul'', Atco 7567-80318-2 (Eu, 1980s).

PAUL ROBESON
Old Man River (3'09)
(CD) ''Paul Robeson-Songs Of Free Men'', Sony Classical MHK 63223 (Eu, 1997).

FOUR TOPS
It's The Same Old Song (2'46)
(CD) ''Anthology Four Tops'', Motown 530 190-2 (Eu, 1986).

RAY CHARLES
That Lucky Old Sun (4'22)
(CD) ''The Definitive Ray Charles'', Atlantic/Rhino 8122 73556-2 (Eu, 2001).

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Oh Happy Day propose chaque semaine une exploration des diverses facettes de l'âme musicale africaine-américaine. Consacrée à l'origine uniquement au Negro Spiritual et au Gospel, les branches sacrées de cette expression musicale populaire, l'émission s'ouvre depuis quelque temps à la musique Soul, une expression artistique profane qui n'est pas, non plus, entièrement dénuée d'âme, comme son nom l'indique...

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 