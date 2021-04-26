N° 1395 – Troubled Waters : Tempêtes, déluges et inondations
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh happy day !
lundi 26 avril à 11h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Sujet : Troubled Waters : Tempêtes, déluges et innondations.
EVELYN FREEMAN
Didn't It Rain
BESSIE SMITH
Backwater Blues (1927, avec James P. Johnson, piano)
(LP) ''Bessie Smith-Nobody's Blues But Mine'', CBS 67232 (UK, 1972).
AARON NEVILLE
Louisiana 1927 (3'04)
(CD) "Aaron Neville-Warm Your Heart", A&M 397 148-2 (UK, 1991).
STEVE CROPPER/POPS STAPLES/ALBERT KING
Tupelo (6'00)
() Cropper/Staples/King-Jammed Together, Stax SCD 8544-2 (UK, 1992).
DR. JOHN
City That Care Forgot (5'35)
(CD) Dr. John-City That Care Forgot, Cooking Vinyl CookCD 468 (Eu, 2008),
TERENCE BLANCHARD
Funeral Dirge (5'52)
(CD) ''Terence Blanchard-A Tale of God's Will : Requiem For Katrina'', Blue Note 0946 3 91532 2 0 (Eu, 2007).
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 19 avril
11h00
Oh happy day !
N°1394 – Le Gospel des Wilkins, père et fils
Sujet : Le Gospel des Wilkins, père et fils CLAR...
-
Diffusion
lundi 12 avril
11h00
Oh happy day !
N° 1393 – Gospel A-Go-Go
Dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine, François-Xavier M...
-
Diffusion
lundi 5 avril
11h00
Oh happy day !
N° 1392 – « Oldies but Goodies ». Vieux, mais pas hors-jeu !
Oldies, but Goodies ! Quand vieux ne rime pas avec...