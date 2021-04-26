Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh happy day !N° 1395 – Troubled Waters : Tempêtes, déluges et inondations

N° 1395 – Troubled Waters : Tempêtes, déluges et inondations

Oh happy day !

lundi 26 avril à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Oh happy day !

Sujet : Troubled Waters : Tempêtes, déluges et innondations.


EVELYN FREEMAN
Didn't It Rain

BESSIE SMITH
Backwater Blues (1927, avec James P. Johnson, piano)
(LP) ''Bessie Smith-Nobody's Blues But Mine'', CBS 67232 (UK, 1972).

AARON NEVILLE
Louisiana 1927 (3'04)
(CD) "Aaron Neville-Warm Your Heart", A&M 397 148-2 (UK, 1991).

STEVE CROPPER/POPS STAPLES/ALBERT KING
Tupelo (6'00)
() Cropper/Staples/King-Jammed Together, Stax SCD 8544-2 (UK, 1992).

DR. JOHN
City That Care Forgot (5'35)
(CD) Dr. John-City That Care Forgot, Cooking Vinyl CookCD 468 (Eu, 2008),

TERENCE BLANCHARD
Funeral Dirge (5'52)
(CD) ''Terence Blanchard-A Tale of God's Will : Requiem For Katrina'', Blue Note 0946 3 91532 2 0 (Eu, 2007).

Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé

François-Xavier Moulé

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 