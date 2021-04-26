N° 1395 – Troubled Waters : Tempêtes, déluges et inondations

Sujet : Troubled Waters : Tempêtes, déluges et innondations.





EVELYN FREEMAN

Didn't It Rain



BESSIE SMITH

Backwater Blues (1927, avec James P. Johnson, piano)

(LP) ''Bessie Smith-Nobody's Blues But Mine'', CBS 67232 (UK, 1972).



AARON NEVILLE

Louisiana 1927 (3'04)

(CD) "Aaron Neville-Warm Your Heart", A&M 397 148-2 (UK, 1991).



STEVE CROPPER/POPS STAPLES/ALBERT KING

Tupelo (6'00)

() Cropper/Staples/King-Jammed Together, Stax SCD 8544-2 (UK, 1992).



DR. JOHN

City That Care Forgot (5'35)

(CD) Dr. John-City That Care Forgot, Cooking Vinyl CookCD 468 (Eu, 2008),



TERENCE BLANCHARD

Funeral Dirge (5'52)

(CD) ''Terence Blanchard-A Tale of God's Will : Requiem For Katrina'', Blue Note 0946 3 91532 2 0 (Eu, 2007).