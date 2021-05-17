Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh happy day !N° 1398 – " Meet The Joneses " : Le Gospel et la Soul des Jones

N° 1398 – " Meet The Joneses " : Le Gospel et la Soul des Jones

Présentée par LM-881

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Oh happy day !

lundi 17 mai à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Oh happy day !

Sujet : ' 'Meet The Joneses '' : Le Gospel et la Soul des Jones.

THE GALES OF JOY
Another Day's Journey
(LP) The Gales Of Joy-Another Day's Journey, Nashboro LP 7153 (US, 1975).

BOOKER T. (JONES) AND THE MG'S
Time Is Tight (3'25
(5-CD) ''Stax 100'', Spectrum/Universal UMC 10114 (Eu, 2017).

JIMMY JONES
Dreamer (3'03)
(LP) ''Jimmy Jones-When I Get To Heaven'', Savoy SL 14667 (US, 1982).

JEANETTE JONES
Dreams All Come True (2'27)
''Golden State Soul-San Franciscan Dancers and Smoochers'', Kent CDKEND 179 (UK, 2000).

REV. ROBERT B. JONES, Sr.
You're Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond (3'16)
(CD) ''Rev. Robert B. Jones-The Time Of The Preacher'', Rojo Records (US, 2005).

SHARON JONES
I'll Still Be True (3'42)
(CD) ''Sharon Jones-I Learned The Hard Way'', Daptone DAP-019 (US).

BOBBY JONES
God Gave Me A Song (5'35)
(CD) ''Dr. Bobby Jones-Just Churchin''', GospoCentric INTD-90211 (US, 1998).

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 