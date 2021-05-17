N° 1398 – " Meet The Joneses " : Le Gospel et la Soul des Jones

Sujet : ' 'Meet The Joneses '' : Le Gospel et la Soul des Jones.



THE GALES OF JOY

Another Day's Journey

(LP) The Gales Of Joy-Another Day's Journey, Nashboro LP 7153 (US, 1975).



BOOKER T. (JONES) AND THE MG'S

Time Is Tight (3'25

(5-CD) ''Stax 100'', Spectrum/Universal UMC 10114 (Eu, 2017).



JIMMY JONES

Dreamer (3'03)

(LP) ''Jimmy Jones-When I Get To Heaven'', Savoy SL 14667 (US, 1982).



JEANETTE JONES

Dreams All Come True (2'27)

''Golden State Soul-San Franciscan Dancers and Smoochers'', Kent CDKEND 179 (UK, 2000).



REV. ROBERT B. JONES, Sr.

You're Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond (3'16)

(CD) ''Rev. Robert B. Jones-The Time Of The Preacher'', Rojo Records (US, 2005).



SHARON JONES

I'll Still Be True (3'42)

(CD) ''Sharon Jones-I Learned The Hard Way'', Daptone DAP-019 (US).



BOBBY JONES

God Gave Me A Song (5'35)

(CD) ''Dr. Bobby Jones-Just Churchin''', GospoCentric INTD-90211 (US, 1998).