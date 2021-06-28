N°1404 - Victory ! La victoire en chantant... le Gospel

Cette semaine dans Oh Happy Day, François-Xavier nous propose de célébrer la victoire, toutes sortes de victoires, victoire sur un adversaire, victoire personnelle dans la bataille livrée contre de vieux démons et victoire du croyant qui proclame avec fierté le nom du Seigneur ! La Victoire en chantant... le Gospel, c'est dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine, sur RCF et nulle part ailleurs !



La playlist :



INEZ ANDREWS

I'm Going Away (2'58)

(LP) ''Inez Andrews-Letter To Jesus'', Songbird SBLP 201 (US, 1966).



CHICAGO MASS CHOIR

Victory In Praising God (4'43)

(CD) ''Chicago Mass Choir-He That Believeth'', Light Records/MCA MCD 80013 (Eu, 1992).



VOICES OF VICTORY

I'm So Glad Jesus Lifted Me (3'14)

(LP) ''Voices of Victory'', Choir CHLP 1001 (US, 1954).



WILLIAM SMITH JR. & THE RENEWED VOICES FOR CHRIST

Victory In The Praise (4'50)

(CD) "William Smith & Renewed Voices For Christ-Just For You And Me", RVFC7188 (US, 2002).



THE VICTORY GOSPEL SINGERS

Sanctuary (3'53)

(CD) ''Victory Gospel Singers-Nobody Knows'', Ebony EGCD 2012 (Suisse, 2006).



REV. JAMES MOORE

Victory Shall Be Mine (6'17)

(CD) ''Rev. James Moore-Live at Jackson State University'', Malaco MCD 6018 (US, 1995).