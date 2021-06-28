Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh happy day !N°1404 - Victory ! La victoire en chantant... le Gospel

N°1404 - Victory ! La victoire en chantant... le Gospel

Présentée par LM-6416

Oh happy day !

lundi 28 juin à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Oh happy day !

Cette semaine dans Oh Happy Day, François-Xavier nous propose de célébrer la victoire, toutes sortes de victoires, victoire sur un adversaire, victoire personnelle dans la bataille livrée contre de vieux démons et victoire du croyant qui proclame avec fierté le nom du Seigneur ! La Victoire en chantant... le Gospel, c'est dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine, sur RCF et nulle part ailleurs !

La playlist :

INEZ ANDREWS
I'm Going Away (2'58)
(LP) ''Inez Andrews-Letter To Jesus'', Songbird SBLP 201 (US, 1966).

CHICAGO MASS CHOIR
Victory In Praising God (4'43)
(CD) ''Chicago Mass Choir-He That Believeth'', Light Records/MCA MCD 80013 (Eu, 1992).

VOICES OF VICTORY
I'm So Glad Jesus Lifted Me (3'14)
(LP) ''Voices of Victory'', Choir CHLP 1001 (US, 1954).

WILLIAM SMITH JR. & THE RENEWED VOICES FOR CHRIST
Victory In The Praise (4'50)
(CD) "William Smith & Renewed Voices For Christ-Just For You And Me", RVFC7188 (US, 2002).

THE VICTORY GOSPEL SINGERS
Sanctuary (3'53)
(CD) ''Victory Gospel Singers-Nobody Knows'', Ebony EGCD 2012 (Suisse, 2006).

REV. JAMES MOORE
Victory Shall Be Mine (6'17)
(CD) ''Rev. James Moore-Live at Jackson State University'', Malaco MCD 6018 (US, 1995).

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 