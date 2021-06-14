New songs from Moore, Chesnutt, Wallace and Turner
Présentée par Philippe Caux "Flep" CC-6238
Only Country
lundi 14 juin à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct les 64 radios RCF, réécoutez vos émissions favorites et consultez la grille des programmes
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 31 mai
19h30
Only Country
Brandi Colt / Appalachian hearts
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
lundi 17 mai
19h30
Only Country
Marc Miner/ Smile when you're wasted
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
lundi 10 mai
19h30
Only Country
The Cornell Hurd Band / Rockets, romance and the rythm of the road
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...