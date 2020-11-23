Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh happy day !Oh happy day ! - 23 novembre 2020 à 11:00

Oh happy day ! - 23 novembre 2020 à 11:00

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Oh happy day !

lundi 23 novembre à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Oh happy day !

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 