Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Oh Happy Day ! - 30 novembre 2020 à 12:00

Oh Happy Day ! - 30 novembre 2020 à 12:00

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day !

lundi 30 novembre à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Oh Happy Day !

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le dimanche à 20h

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 