Oh Happy Day ! - 4 mai 2020 à 12:00
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 4 mai à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 24 février
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du lable Numero
Sujet : Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du ...
-
Diffusion
lundi 10 février
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
L'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (Chapitre 14)
Sujet : L'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en...
-
Diffusion
lundi 3 février
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Gospel à go-go (21)
Sujet : Gospel à-go-go (21). THE ORIGINAL FIVE BL...