Oldies Café w03-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Oldies café
vendredi 17 janvier à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Lesley Gore ~ It's My Party (Mercury - April 1963)
The Archies - Sugar Sugar (RCA - 1969)
Jackie Wilson - Why Can't you be Mine (1958)
Tommy Bruce & The Bruisers - Ain't Misbehavin' (1960 - titre de Billie Holiday en 1953)
Dinah Washington & Brook Benton - Baby (You've Got What It Takes) (Mercury 1960)
Patsy Cline - Crazy (Decca 1961)
Eddie Cochran - C'mon Everybody (Liberty 1958)
Vacation ~ Connie Francis (MGM 1962)
Ain't Got No Home ~ Clarence Henry (1956)
Eddie My Love ~ The Chordettes (1956)
Gee ~ The Crows (Rama 1953)
Save the last Dance for Me ~ The Drifters (1960)
Theme from The Saint - Instru
