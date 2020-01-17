Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOldies caféOldies Café w03-20

Oldies Café w03-20

Oldies café

vendredi 17 janvier à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Lesley Gore ~ It's My Party (Mercury - April 1963)
The Archies - Sugar Sugar (RCA - 1969)
Jackie Wilson - Why Can't you be Mine (1958)
Tommy Bruce & The Bruisers - Ain't Misbehavin' (1960 - titre de Billie Holiday en 1953)
Dinah Washington & Brook Benton - Baby (You've Got What It Takes) (Mercury 1960)
Patsy Cline - Crazy (Decca 1961)

Eddie Cochran - C'mon Everybody (Liberty 1958)
Vacation ~ Connie Francis (MGM 1962)
Ain't Got No Home ~ Clarence Henry (1956)
Eddie My Love ~ The Chordettes (1956)
Gee ~ The Crows (Rama 1953)
Save the last Dance for Me ~ The Drifters (1960)
Theme from The Saint - Instru

Détendez-vous avec cette programmation musicale concotée par Frédéric Moreau et qui se réfère aux années 50, 60 et 70 !

