Oldies Café w48-19A

vendredi 29 novembre à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

w48a:
Almost Grown - Chuck Berry (1959)
The ABC's Of Love - Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers (1956)
Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley (1957)
Ooby Dooby - Roy Orbinson (1956)
The Magic Touch - The Platters (1956)
Let It Be Me - The Everly Brothers (1955)

L'émission

Vendredi 20h

Détendez-vous avec cette programmation musicale concotée par Frédéric Moreau et qui se réfère aux années 50, 60 et 70 !

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country