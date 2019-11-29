Oldies Café w48-19A
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Oldies café
vendredi 29 novembre à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
w48a:
Almost Grown - Chuck Berry (1959)
The ABC's Of Love - Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers (1956)
Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley (1957)
Ooby Dooby - Roy Orbinson (1956)
The Magic Touch - The Platters (1956)
Let It Be Me - The Everly Brothers (1955)
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 6 juillet 2018
20h00
Oldies café
Oldies Café w27-18
Bill Haley - Rock The Joint Pink Shoe Laces - Dodi...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 22 juin 2018
20h00
Oldies café
Oldies Café w25-18
w25a: Bill Haley - Razzle Dazzle Let Me In - The S...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 8 juin 2018
20h00
Oldies café
Oldies Café w23-18
w23a: Billy Preston -Will It Go Round In Circles (...