Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOnly CountryOnly Country - 25 novembre 2019 à 19:30

Only Country - 25 novembre 2019 à 19:30

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Only Country

lundi 25 novembre à 19h30

Durée émission : 25 min

Only Country

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 19h30

Dans "Only Country", découvrez tout ce qui fait la country d'aujourd'hui, avec Flep.

Le présentateur

Philippe Caux "Flep"

Philippe Caux est technicien au sein de RCF Pays d'Aude et également le réalisateur et présentateur de l'émission "Only Country" ou l'on peu découvrir tout ce qui fait la country d'aujourd'hui tous les jeudis à 19h30 et samedi à 17h.