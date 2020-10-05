Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOnly CountryOnly Country W#41 Chad Miller & The Good Fortune

Only Country W#41 Chad Miller & The Good Fortune

lundi 5 octobre à 19h30

Durée émission : 25 min

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 19h30

Dans "Only Country", découvrez tout ce qui fait la country d'aujourd'hui, avec Flep.

Le présentateur

Philippe Caux "Flep"

Philippe Caux est technicien au sein de RCF Pays d'Aude et également le réalisateur et présentateur de l'émission "Only Country" ou l'on peu découvrir tout ce qui fait la country d'aujourd'hui tous les jeudis à 19h30 et samedi à 17h.