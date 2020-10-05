Only Country W#41 Chad Miller & The Good Fortune
Présentée par Philippe Caux "Flep"
Only Country
lundi 5 octobre à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct les 64 radios RCF, réécoutez vos émissions favorites et consultez la grille des programmes.
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 28 septembre
19h30
Only Country
Only Country W#40 Braxton Keith (Neon dreams)
-
Diffusion
lundi 21 septembre
19h30
Only Country
Only Country W#39 Rodney Rice (Same shirt, different day)
-
Diffusion
lundi 14 septembre
19h30
Only Country
Only Country W#38 Mandy Barnett (A Nashville songbook)
