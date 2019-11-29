Pot-pourri africain - 29 novembre 2019 à 13:35
Présentée par Campbell Lawson
Pot-pourri africain
vendredi 29 novembre à 13h35
Durée émission : 30 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 1 novembre
13h35
Pot-pourri africain
L'actualité africaine
Un fois de plus Campbell Lawson nous livre l'actua...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 25 octobre
13h35
Pot-pourri africain
L'actualité africaine de la semaine
Comment se porte l'Afrique cette semaine? retrouvo...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 18 octobre
13h35
Pot-pourri africain
L'actualité africaine
Comment se porte l'Afrique cette semaine? retrouvo...