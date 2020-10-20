Raphael de MARIA luthier et edith VULLIEZ musicienne
Focus
lundi 7 décembre à 19h15
Durée émission : 25 min
© Mr De MARIA a son atelier du valgodmar-05.l'organistrum
Raphael de MARIA luthier et edith VULLIEZ musicienne
createur de l'ORGANISTRUM
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 16 novembre
19h15
Focus
Le duo de musiciens mosin KAWA (tablas indien) et perrine BOUREL(violon)
Le duo de musiciens indien-haut alpin mosin KAWA (...
-
Diffusion
lundi 12 octobre
19h15
Focus
L'Interconfessionalité avec pierre Fournier
L'Interconfessionalité avec pierre Fournier
-
Diffusion
lundi 5 octobre
19h15
Focus
Aline ESCALON,Artiste Visuel
aline Escalon,Plasticienne,Cineaste,Photographe en...