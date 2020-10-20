Raphael de MARIA luthier et edith VULLIEZ musicienne

le LUNDI a 19h12 et le SAMEDI a 11h30

Et si vous alliez au theâtre, au concert, à une expo ?? Gilles Berger invite les artistes chez vous en explorant la richesse de l'univers des artistes locaux dans le panel le plus large, la peinture, la musique, l'écriture, le théâtre, le cinéma, la poésie, essayant, au plus proche de leur sensibilité, de partager avec les auditeurs les arcanes et les joies de la création.