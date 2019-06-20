Retour en musique d'un tour d'Europe en train

Extraits diffusés pendant l'émission :

Antonio VIVALDI

Quatre Saisons – Hiver, RV 297 – Allegro non molto

Crystal Trio : Igor Sklyarov, Harpe de cristal ; Vladimir Popras, Verrophone ; Vladimir Perminov, Flûte basse de cristal.

Music on Glass

Crystal Trio (2015)

Franz SCHUBERT

Ave Maria

Crystal Trio : Igor Sklyarov, Harpe de cristal ; Vladimir Popras, Verrophone ; Vladimir Perminov, Flûte basse de cristal.

Music on Glass

Crystal Trio (2015)

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART

Rondo alla turca

Crystal Trio : Igor Sklyarov, Harpe de cristal ; Vladimir Popras, Verrophone ; Vladimir Perminov, Flûte basse de cristal.

Music on Glass

Crystal Trio (2015)

Ferenc LISZT

Rhapsodie Hongroise N° 6 S. 244/6

Jeno Jando, piano

The Instruments of Liszt in the Budapest Liszt Ferenc Museum

Fotexnet KFT (2018)

Ferenc LISZT

Liebestraüme N° 3 S. 541/3

Jeno Jando, piano

The Instruments of Liszt in the Budapest Liszt Ferenc Museum

Fotexnet KFT (2018)

Johannes BRAHMS

Valse Op. 39 N° 2

Dinu Lipatti, piano

EMI Classics (2001)

George ENESCU

Sonate pour piano N° 3 en ré, Op. 25

Dinu Lipatti, piano

EMI Classics (2001)





Vasyl BARVINSKY

Huit Préludes pour piano – N° 1

Miroslav Dreagan ou Oxana Ranita, piano

PhilharmoniaLviv (2019)



Franz Xaver Wolfgang MOZART

Concerto pour piano en do majeur Op. 14 – Allegro maestoso

Olga Zdorenko, piano ; Collegium Musicum Chamber Orchestra, dir. Ivan Ostapovych





Johann Sebastian BACH

Concerto Italien en fa majeur BWV 971 – I Allegro

Rafal Blechacz, piano

Deutsche Grammophon (2017)

FRIEDRICH II “Der Grosse”

Concerto pour flûte, orchestre à cordes et basse continue

Flûte, Emiko Matsuda ; Orchestre de chambre de l’Orchestre Symphonique de Berlin, dir. Hans-Peter Frank

Studio Berlin (2008)