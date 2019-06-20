Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueL'Échappée belle en musiqueRetour en musique d'un tour d'Europe en train

Retour en musique d'un tour d'Europe en train

Présentée par , ,

L'Échappée belle en musique

jeudi 20 juin à 14h00

Durée émission : 55 min

© Illustration d'un train (Budapest)

De retour d'un voyage de 5 semaines à travers l'Europe en train, Emmanuelle et Henri Vigne racontent cette belle aventure à Melchior Gormand, tout en illustrant avec des musiciens locaux !

00:00

00:00

Extraits diffusés pendant l'émission :

Antonio VIVALDI
Quatre Saisons – Hiver, RV 297 – Allegro non molto
Crystal Trio : Igor Sklyarov, Harpe de cristal ; Vladimir Popras, Verrophone ; Vladimir Perminov, Flûte basse de cristal.
Music on Glass
Crystal Trio (2015)

Franz SCHUBERT
Ave Maria
Crystal Trio : Igor Sklyarov, Harpe de cristal ; Vladimir Popras, Verrophone ; Vladimir Perminov, Flûte basse de cristal.
Music on Glass
Crystal Trio (2015)

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Rondo alla turca
Crystal Trio : Igor Sklyarov, Harpe de cristal ; Vladimir Popras, Verrophone ; Vladimir Perminov, Flûte basse de cristal.
Music on Glass
Crystal Trio (2015)

Ferenc LISZT
Rhapsodie Hongroise N° 6  S. 244/6
Jeno Jando, piano
The Instruments of Liszt in the Budapest Liszt Ferenc Museum
Fotexnet KFT (2018)

Ferenc LISZT
Liebestraüme N° 3 S. 541/3
Jeno Jando, piano
The Instruments of Liszt in the Budapest Liszt Ferenc Museum
Fotexnet KFT (2018)

Johannes BRAHMS
Valse Op. 39 N° 2
Dinu Lipatti, piano
EMI Classics (2001)

George ENESCU
Sonate pour piano N° 3 en ré, Op. 25
Dinu Lipatti, piano
EMI Classics (2001)
 
  
Vasyl BARVINSKY
Huit Préludes pour piano – N° 1
Miroslav Dreagan ou Oxana Ranita, piano
PhilharmoniaLviv (2019)
 

Franz Xaver Wolfgang MOZART
Concerto pour piano en do majeur Op. 14 – Allegro maestoso
Olga Zdorenko, piano ; Collegium Musicum Chamber Orchestra, dir. Ivan Ostapovych
  
 
Johann Sebastian BACH
Concerto Italien en fa majeur BWV 971 – I Allegro
Rafal Blechacz, piano
Deutsche Grammophon (2017)

FRIEDRICH II “Der Grosse”
Concerto pour flûte, orchestre à cordes et basse continue
Flûte, Emiko Matsuda ; Orchestre de chambre de l’Orchestre Symphonique de Berlin, dir. Hans-Peter Frank
Studio Berlin (2008)

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 14h

Une émission présentée par Melchior Gormand.

Les présentateurs

Emmanuelle Vigne

Henri Vigne

Melchior Gormand

Melchior Gormand est un jeune passionné par la radio. Tous les jours entre 12h30 et 15h, il accompagne vos débuts d'après-midi RCF avec "Ça fait du bien" et "L'Échappée belle en musique" !