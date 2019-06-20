Retour en musique d'un tour d'Europe en train

Extraits diffusés pendant l'émission :
Antonio VIVALDI
Quatre Saisons – Hiver, RV 297 – Allegro non molto
Crystal Trio : Igor Sklyarov, Harpe de cristal ; Vladimir Popras, Verrophone ; Vladimir Perminov, Flûte basse de cristal.
Music on Glass
Crystal Trio (2015)
Franz SCHUBERT
Ave Maria
Crystal Trio : Igor Sklyarov, Harpe de cristal ; Vladimir Popras, Verrophone ; Vladimir Perminov, Flûte basse de cristal.
Music on Glass
Crystal Trio (2015)
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Rondo alla turca
Crystal Trio : Igor Sklyarov, Harpe de cristal ; Vladimir Popras, Verrophone ; Vladimir Perminov, Flûte basse de cristal.
Music on Glass
Crystal Trio (2015)
Ferenc LISZT
Rhapsodie Hongroise N° 6 S. 244/6
Jeno Jando, piano
The Instruments of Liszt in the Budapest Liszt Ferenc Museum
Fotexnet KFT (2018)
Ferenc LISZT
Liebestraüme N° 3 S. 541/3
Jeno Jando, piano
The Instruments of Liszt in the Budapest Liszt Ferenc Museum
Fotexnet KFT (2018)
Johannes BRAHMS
Valse Op. 39 N° 2
Dinu Lipatti, piano
EMI Classics (2001)
George ENESCU
Sonate pour piano N° 3 en ré, Op. 25
Dinu Lipatti, piano
EMI Classics (2001)
Vasyl BARVINSKY
Huit Préludes pour piano – N° 1
Miroslav Dreagan ou Oxana Ranita, piano
PhilharmoniaLviv (2019)
Franz Xaver Wolfgang MOZART
Concerto pour piano en do majeur Op. 14 – Allegro maestoso
Olga Zdorenko, piano ; Collegium Musicum Chamber Orchestra, dir. Ivan Ostapovych
Johann Sebastian BACH
Concerto Italien en fa majeur BWV 971 – I Allegro
Rafal Blechacz, piano
Deutsche Grammophon (2017)
FRIEDRICH II “Der Grosse”
Concerto pour flûte, orchestre à cordes et basse continue
Flûte, Emiko Matsuda ; Orchestre de chambre de l’Orchestre Symphonique de Berlin, dir. Hans-Peter Frank
Studio Berlin (2008)