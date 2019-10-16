Robert Schumann, le Requiem
Présentée par Annick Fiaschi-Dubois
Contrepoint
mercredi 16 octobre à 12h00
Durée émission : 30 min
UN NUMÉRO AUJOURD’HUI CONSACRÉ au REQUIEM OP. 148 COMPOSÉ EN 1852 PAR R. SCHUMANN, L’UNE DE SES ŒUVRES LA MOINS CONNUE, UN CHEF D’ŒUVRE « ÉCRITE POUR LUI-MEME » EN QUELQUES JOURS POUSSÉ PAR UNE INÉBRANLABLE NCÉESSITÉ ET DANS LEQUEL IL MET LE MEILLEUR DE LUI-MÊME UN REQUIEM QUI PEUT AISÉMENT RIVALISER AVEC CEUX QUE LE GRAND PUBLIC CONNAIT
