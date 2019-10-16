Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueContrepointRobert Schumann, le Requiem

Robert Schumann, le Requiem

Présentée par

Contrepoint

mercredi 16 octobre à 12h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Contrepoint

UN NUMÉRO AUJOURD’HUI CONSACRÉ au REQUIEM OP. 148 COMPOSÉ EN 1852 PAR R. SCHUMANN, L’UNE DE SES ŒUVRES LA MOINS CONNUE, UN CHEF D’ŒUVRE « ÉCRITE POUR LUI-MEME » EN QUELQUES JOURS POUSSÉ PAR UNE INÉBRANLABLE NCÉESSITÉ ET DANS LEQUEL IL MET LE MEILLEUR DE LUI-MÊME UN REQUIEM QUI PEUT AISÉMENT RIVALISER AVEC CEUX QUE LE GRAND PUBLIC CONNAIT

L'émission

Le mercredi à 12h et 20h, le samedi à 11h.

Chaque semaine, Annick Dubois partage avec vous sa passion de la musique dans Contrepoint. Rendez-vous ludique et pédagogique. Découverte d'une oeuvre, vocabulaire de la musique, contexte historique : rendez-vous le mercredi à 12h00.

Le présentateur

Annick Fiaschi-Dubois