Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueLe Jazz qui vient du froidS02E15: Er

S02E15: Er

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Le Jazz qui vient du froid

jeudi 30 juillet à 11h30

Durée émission : 25 min

Le Jazz qui vient du froid

"Er" – NILS PETTER MOLVÆR
Il s’agit d’un jazz nouveau où la performance technique des instrumentistes n’a plus guère d’importance, mais plutôt l’expérimentation et la recherche d’une ambiance sonore.

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

le jeudi à 11h30

A la découverte du Jazz scandinave et de sa brillante école, avec André Constanzo.