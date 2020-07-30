S02E15: Er
Le Jazz qui vient du froid
jeudi 30 juillet à 11h30
Durée émission : 25 min
"Er" – NILS PETTER MOLVÆR
Il s’agit d’un jazz nouveau où la performance technique des instrumentistes n’a plus guère d’importance, mais plutôt l’expérimentation et la recherche d’une ambiance sonore.
