Semaine 03

Poly-sons

mardi 14 janvier à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Gabrieli "In Ecclesiis à 14 (C78)" - Survivor "Eye Of The Tiger" - Le Tigre Ka "Lajol Bé Mawo" - Rock au Maroc "Jail House Rock" - Tri Yann "Les Prisons de Nantes" - Johnny Cash "Folsom Prison Blues" - Merce Cunningham "Summerspace" -

L'émission

Tous les mardis à 20h00

Retrouvez chaque mardi à 20h00 et chaque dimanche à 17h00 Pierre MARGERIE avec son émission musicale en forme de poupées gigognes