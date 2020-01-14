Semaine 03
Poly-sons
mardi 14 janvier à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Gabrieli "In Ecclesiis à 14 (C78)" - Survivor "Eye Of The Tiger" - Le Tigre Ka "Lajol Bé Mawo" - Rock au Maroc "Jail House Rock" - Tri Yann "Les Prisons de Nantes" - Johnny Cash "Folsom Prison Blues" - Merce Cunningham "Summerspace" -
