Semaine 04
Poly-sons
mardi 21 janvier à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Steeleye Span "Four Nights Drunk" - James Blunt "Stay The Night" - Blondie "Heart of Glass" - Faust/Gounod "La nuit des Walpurgis" - Corona "Rythm of the night" - Bashung "La nuit je mens" - Moody Blues "nights in White Satin"
mardi 14 janvier
20h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 03
Gabrieli "In Ecclesiis à 14 (C78)" - Survivor "Ey...
mardi 7 janvier
20h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 02
Steeleye Span "All Around My Hat - Wet Wet Wet "L...
mardi 31 décembre 2019
20h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 01
Neil Young "harvest" - Les compagnons de la chanso...