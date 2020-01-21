Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiquePoly-sonsSemaine 04

Semaine 04

Poly-sons

mardi 21 janvier à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Poly-sons

Steeleye Span "Four Nights Drunk" - James Blunt "Stay The Night" - Blondie "Heart of Glass" - Faust/Gounod "La nuit des Walpurgis" - Corona "Rythm of the night" - Bashung "La nuit je mens" - Moody Blues "nights in White Satin"

Tous les mardis à 20h00

Retrouvez chaque mardi à 20h00 et chaque dimanche à 17h00 Pierre MARGERIE avec son émission musicale en forme de poupées gigognes