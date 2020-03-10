Semaine 11
Poly-sons
mardi 10 mars à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Soeur Marie Keyrouz "Axion Esti" - Schubert "Ave Maria" - Marie Laforêt "Il a neigé sur yesterday" - Beatles "yesterday - Charles Aznavour "Hier encore" - Stromae "Encore une fois" - Pink Floyd "More (main theme" - Francis Cabrel "Encore et encore"
